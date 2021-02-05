In a new interview with Vogue, Gigi Hadid revealed she had a home birth and labored for 14 hours with her daughter. Yes, 14 hours.

Back in September, Hadid welcomed her daughter Khai with Zayn Malik on their farm in Pennsylvania after a 14-hour natural labor in a "blow-up bath" placed in their bedroom, the model shared with the magazine. She was surrounded by her mom, Yolanda Hadid; sister Bella Hadid; a local midwife; and her assistant, according to Vogue. She also listened to the audio of one of her favorite children's books, The Indian in the Cupboard, and delivered her daughter without an epidural.

"What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, 'OK, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do,'" Hadid told Vogue. "There was definitely a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different. My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in the hospital bed."

"I probably looked crazy, actually,” she added. "I was an animal woman."

Until now, Hadid has kept most of the details surrounding her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter a secret. She also has not shared a photo Khai's face, though she has shared a few sweet moments with her baby girl on Instagram. Like when Khai experienced her first blizzard and a photo of her grabbing her mom's finger.

When it comes to keeping her daughter's privacy, Hadid has the best people to go to for advice — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The two actors have three daughters together and speak about them often, but continue to keep them off of social media and out of the spotlight. Hadid told Vogue that she has gone to Lively for advice on this, with the actress telling her to "do what works for you." Whether it was her birth plan or her wishes to keep some parts of her life off social media, it seems she's taken that advice to heart.