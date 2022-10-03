Goldie Hawn is getting into the princess spirit to celebrate her granddaughter’s 4th birthday. The iconic actress and producer posted an adorable picture on social media of her family decked out in amazing royal costumes. Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell also joined in on the fun, and of course birthday girl Rani Rose was the perfect princess flanked by her famously loving grandparents.

In a recent Instagram post, Hawn looked absolutely queenly in a light blue gown that matched Rani Rose to perfection in her floor-length Cinderella dress. Kurt Russell was also quite dashing in a gold crown and royal sash. (Their amazing outfits were reminiscent of another Royal Family that loves to do matchy-matchy outfits in blue!)

“Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹You are the real queen!I’ll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂,” the proud grandma and Hollywood legend captioned the post.

Famous friends flooded the comments section to salute the sweet family and praise their magnificent looks. “Oh my gawd 😍😍😍this is the BEST,” wrote Sharon Stone. Oscar-winning Octavia Spencer was also impressed by their color-coordinated regal display: “Little princess hanging with the King and Queen!!!”

Hawn is of course the mama of famous daughter Kate Hudson. In addition to birthday girl Rani Rose, who Hudson shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, the Almost Famous star also has two sons. She co-parents 18-year-old Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and 11-year-old Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Hudson also hopped on Instagram to post some adorable mommy-daughter photos and celebrate her only daughter on her special day. Not only did the excited mama shout-out Rani’s enthusiasm, beauty, and humor, she also shared that the whole family “partied hard today… the princess way.”

Altogether, Hawn is a grandmother to seven lucky kids who affectionally call her Gogi. Her son Oliver Hudson also has three kids, 15-year-old Wilder, 12-year-old Bohdi, and 9-year-old Rio. who he shares with actress Erin Bartlett. Kurt Russel’s son Wyatt also welcome a new baby named Buddy Prine.

While surely Hawn loves all of the kids equally, she did share how special it is when her daughter had a little girl too. “When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal,” the 76-year-old told People. In addition to a little dress-up with Rani Rose, Hawn has been known to spend some messier Girl Time with several of her granddaughters together, like the time she got her hands all gooey for a slime playdate.

Whether she’s dressing up like a queen or getting her hands nice and gucky, one thing is for sure — Hawn loves her family. “A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them,” she told Australian Women’s Weekly.

Putting on a crown kind of makes sense for Hawn too. Why not dress up like royalty when you’re already Hollywood royalty.