Guy Fieri Told His Kids To Not Expect An Inheritance Because He's "Going To Die Broke"

Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives star Guy Fieri has big plans for his sons, but they might not like it. The famous chef made it clear in a recent interview that he has no plans to leave his sons an inheritance. Or at least, he is comfortable with the idea of dying “broke” unless his sons can prove their mettle by earning two college degrees. So no pressure.

Fieri recently opened up to Fox News about his plans for the future of his family, which includes who 27-year-old son Hunter and 17-year-old son Ryder with wife Lori, as well as 22-year-old nephew Jules, who he has been raising since the death of his sister Morgan in 2011. “I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,’” the Food Network star recalled. “And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been…that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”

He went on to quote former NBA star and dad of five Shaquille O’Neil, who said in a 2019 interview with Good Morning America in response to one of his kids asking for a Mercedes Benz, “If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.” Fieri admitted that he felt the same way, explaining that he expects his sons to earn their “postgraduate degrees.”

Fieri’s youngest son Ryder in particular is reportedly not terribly happy about his dad’s decision. According to the chef, his son said, “Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?”

Fieri is not the only celebrity to openly share that he has no plans to leave his kids an inheritance without conditions. Anderson Cooper admitted that he won’t be leaving his two sons an inheritance, while Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have said the same.

While the dad of two might not be willing to leave his sons or his nephew money unless they earn two college degrees, it looks as though the older two are well on their way. Jules is at Loyola University going for his law degree, and Hunter is in an MBA program at the University of Miami for his master's degree in business.

So maybe Fieri is on to something here.