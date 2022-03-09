Gwyneth Paltrow Mastered The Art Of Grabbing A Good FaceTime Screenshot With Apple

In a post in honor for International Women’s Day, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a FaceTime selfie with 17-year-old daughter Apple. And being the wonderful, loving mom that she clearly is, the photo of Apple was especially great. Because that’s what motherhood is all about, right? Celebrating your kid.

Paltrow took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet tribute to the women in her life, especially her daughter. “I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever,” Paltrow wrote. “But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.”

She then shared a sweet FaceTime selfie of the two of them, where Paltrow appeared to be all curled up on the sofa and Apple had really fantastic lighting. Not to mention some pretty excellent genes from mom and grandma Blythe Danner, of course.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a FaceTime selfie with daughter Apple.

Naturally Paltrow’s followers were amazed to see how Apple has become a young woman in recent years. “Lovely post, can’t believe how grown up Apple is,” wrote one social media user while another noted that the three generation of women share a real similarity. “You two are so beautiful! The Danner genetics are powerful! Happy Women’s Day to both of you, and to Blythe!”

Apple, who Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin along with 15-year-old brother Moses, also inherited a real sense of humor from her family. Like when she took to TikTok to tease her mom about her morning routine in April 2021, which she said consists of prancing “around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin,” before going about the business of “making some more vagina eggs.”

From these little glimpses into Paltrow’s parenting style, I think we get a clear picture of a mom who is all about letting her daughter be who she’s going to be. Championing her in the most modern of ways; giving her free reign to tease her on TikTok and sharing excellent FaceTime selfies.