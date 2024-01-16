Halle Bailey’s Underwater Maternity Shoot Is Mermaid Perfection

Halle Bailey did everything in her power to keep her pregnancy a secret and then some. The Little Mermaid star kept her fans guessing for months, presumably because she wanted to be able to enjoy that time on her own terms. And now that her baby has been born, she is gifting her fans with a truly stunning throwback photo shoot from her pregnancy, and it’s incredible to behold. In true mermaid fashion, it was shot entirely underwater.

The 23-year-old star welcomed her first child, a baby boy she and partner DDG named Halo, at the end of 2023. She referenced all of the speculation about her possible pregnancy in her son’s birth announcement, writing alongside a photo of mother and baby boy holding hands, “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you.” Before announcing Halo’s birth, Bailey went so far as to tell speculators to “leave me the hell alone” when they commented on her possible “pregnancy nose” in November.

Now that she has officially shared the birth of her son with the world, Bailey is ready to look back at her pregnancy. She’s even getting a little nostalgic about her baby bump, writing on Instagram on Tuesday that she’s “missing my belly already.” And so she posted a beautiful video from an underwater pregnancy photo shoot that looks completely other-worldly. “I obviously had to do underwater pics,” she added. The video also featured a snippet from a new song by Bailey that fans are already listening to on repeat even though it does not appear to have dropped yet.

We aren’t the only ones who love to see the newest Little Mermaid floating underwater with her baby belly and that beautiful lullaby playing in the background. “Thank you for sharing a piece of your real life with us. Thank you for normalize sharing your pregnancy WHEN YOU WERE READY and not being forced to share it when others thought you should share. This shoot was beautiful, enjoy your little one because time will fly by. Be selfish with him because he’ll only be little for a little while. Congratulations again mama!” wrote one follower. Another person was ready to make a deal, writing, “Halle we NEED this song. I’ll change the diapers for a month.”

If we don’t see a slew of underwater pregnancy shoots after this, color us incredibly surprised.