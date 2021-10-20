Erin & Ben Napier Have A Festive 'Home Town' Holiday Special Airing This December

If you can’t get enough HGTV, then you will love the network’s line-up of holiday programming, which features brand new specials from some of your favorite series. Like HGTV’s Home Town holiday special with Erin and Ben Napier!

The Napiers are the super cute husband-wife couple at the helm of the HGTV series, Home Town and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, which follows Ben as he creates DIY projects in his workshop with the help of some celebrity guests. Set in the Napier’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, these shows often feel like they could be straight out of a Hallmark movie. And it looks like their upcoming holiday special will deliver that same kind of HGTV magic, so here’s everything you need to know.

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop Will Have A Christmas Twist

Like the usual Ben’s Workshop episodes, this special will focus on Ben, working on projects with a holiday theme in his workshop. But, of course, he will be joined by Erin, who will be on hand to give the workshop a “seasonal overhaul,” according to HGTV.

It’s unclear if Ben will dress up like Santa Claus for this special, but let’s keep our fingers crossed. After all, we already know he can rock a Santa suit super well.

There Will Be Special Guests

Like in every episode of Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, Ben will be joined by some special celebrity guests to help him with his projects in this brand new episode. You can expect to see father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen, the stars of Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch, who will make special wood creations with Ben, just in time for their Christmas celebration.

The couple will also be joined by TV personality Stephen “tWITCH” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, hosts of HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen, in order to build a wall display for a local children’s center. And to make things even sweeter, Erin will help the couple decorate the halls of the children’s center in preparation for a holiday celebration.

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop Airs On HGTV In December

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop will air on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV. But that isn’t the only place you’ll be able to find this or the six other holiday specials heading to HGTV this holiday season. Once they air, you’ll be able to find them in Discovery+’s Holiday Central Hub. A basic subscription to Discovery and HGTV’s streaming service, Discovery+, costs $4.99 per month after a free, seven day trial.