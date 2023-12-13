Hilary Duff Used Hershey Kisses For A Very Simple & Silly Elf On The Shelf Idea

Hilary Duff is not letting the side down with her Elf on the Shelf ideas. Sure, she might be pregnant with her fourth baby, but that’s not stopping her from getting super creative when putting out her Elf on the Shelf. She’s even getting a bit naughty with it, which feels very on brand for her.

Duff, who is mom to 11-year-old son Luca with ex-partner Mike Comrie and shares 4-year-old daughter Banks and 2-year-old daughter Mae with husband Matthew Koma, took to her Instagram Story to share her most recent Elf on the Shelf idea. Three elves, presumably one for each of her children, lined up in a row atop rolls of toilet paper. All bent over at the waist with what look to be Hershey’s Kisses strategically positioned under their behinds. In other words, she made it look like these innocent little elves, only present in her home to spy on children and report their behavior back to Santa, pooped in her house. An idea she explained she got from TikTok.

This does not exactly feel like it’s part of the Elf on the Shelf mandate. Not that her children will be too upset at the potty humor. After all, Banks did give her mother a birthday card this year with the message, “Happy Birthday D*ckhead,” so they’ve clearly inherited her sense of humor.

Hilary Duff’s Elf on the Shelf idea was inspired by TikTok. Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff’s Elf on the Shelf post comes just one day after she shared their annual family Christmas card, where she casually announced that she is expecting her fourth baby. The card saw the whole family hanging out in pajamas with Duff holding her baby bump alongside the message, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

While she didn’t share her due date or the sex of the baby, on Wednesday she did share a different bump photo on her Instagram Story with the message, “Been trying to hide this thing for a minute.” Which could mean that she is expecting her fourth baby sooner rather than later.

Next year’s Elf on the Shelf display will look different in the Duff household. There will be a fourth elf sitting on the shelf, and if the Lizzie McGuire star stays on trend, even more delicious elf poop to clean up.