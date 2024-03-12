If you’re wondering if Hilary Duff plans to stop having children after she welcomes her fourth baby this year, her husband Matthew Koma has the definitive answer for you. They are done. And he has proven this by going in for a vasectomy ahead of their baby’s birth.

Koma, who shares 5-year-old daughter Banks and 2-year-old daughter Mae with Duff as well as being stepdad to her 12-year-old son Luca, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share his vasectomy journey. “It’s vasectomy day!!!!” he wrote on a photo of himself in the passenger seat of a car, looking relaxed and excited to be going in for the surgery.

Koma went on to share a series of photos from his day, where he admitted he had taken a Valium and was “feeling hyped” to go in and effectively put an end to his reproductive years. “It's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the set dentist for sure,” he explained in one photo, where he looked happy in his hospital gown and cap. Koma’s final score for the procedure? “10 out of 10 would recommend,” he noted in a photo of himself clad in some hospital-grade black underwear.

Hilary Duff’s husband was feeling fine on vasectomy day. Matthew Koma/Instagram

The musician was driven home afterwards by a “hot nurse” also known as his wife Hilary Duff, and planned to spend his day watching Love Is Blind as he recovered.

So now we know that Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are done having children after they welcome their baby together. Which maybe shouldn’t really surprise anyone who saw their pregnancy announcement last Christmas. “So much for silent nights,” they wrote on their family Christmas card, showing off Duff’s baby bump. “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.” Clearly they weren’t kidding when they said “one more.”

Unless of course, the couple are secretly expecting twins or triplets or something. They have not yet shared their baby’s sex or due date, so we could still be in for a surprise or two. All we do know is, this pregnancy is their last together. Thanks to Koma and his happy little vasectomy.