Hilary Duff Breastfed Baby Townes In Her Car Between Her Other Kids’ Graduations

Now that she’s a mom of four, Hilary Duff knows how to multitask. Now that the school year is wrapping up, she is trying to be there for her older two kids as they go through all of those big, end-of-year milestones. But she also has to find time and space to breastfeed her one-month-old baby. So what does a busy mom do? In Duff’s case, she turns her car into her very own “nursing center,” also known as just breastfeeding in a car.

Duff welcomed daughter Townes Meadow Bair with husband Matthew Koma in early May, turning their family of five into a family of six. The couple already share 5-year-old daughter Banks and 3-year-old daughter Mae, while Duff is mom to 11-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and at the time the Lizzie McGuire star shared that the whole family was absolutely in love with their new little addition. “The past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Now life goes on for the family. According to Duff’s Instagram Story, she had two kids graduating this year. Which meant she had to improvise when it came to feeding Townes. “When you have 2 kids graduating your nursing station is your car,” she captioned a photo of herself nursing her baby girl, clearly in the car.

Hilary Duff nursed her daughter between her kids’ graduations. Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff also shared a video of son Luca’s graduation ceremony with his classmates, all of whom ran through a finish line as their parents cheered.

Even before Duff welcomed her fourth baby, she was well-versed in multitasking. Like when she was very pregnant and decided to throw her daughters a Montessori tea party along with 96 of their friends. We’re talking full dress-up in dresses and gloves and everything. This was perhaps even more impressive than nursing in her car between kids’ graduation ceremonies.

As adept as Duff is at taking care of four kids, that’s enough for her. Husband Matthew Koma recently documented his vasectomy on social media, so it looks like they’re a four and done kind of family.