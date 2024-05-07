Hilary Duff Reveals She Gave Birth To Baby #4 & She’s SO Dang Cute

Some things are worth waiting for, and Hilary Duff’s new baby girl is one of them. The Lizzie McGuire star welcomed her fourth baby recently, and she is so excited to be finally holding her little one after “dreaming” of this moment for months.

Duff and her husband Matthew Koma both took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the arrival of their youngest child, a baby girl they named Townes Meadow Bair. The couple already share 5-year-old daughter Banks and 3-year-old daughter Mae, while Duff is mom to 11-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and they were both over the moon to introduce baby Townes to the world. Especially after such a long wait. While Duff did not share her due date, she did recently allude to the possibility that she was overdue with her daughter as she was trying acupuncture to “give the baby an eviction notice.”

After giving birth to Townes on May 3, Duff thinks she’s figured out why it took so long. “Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her adorable baby, who does indeed have some epic cheeks.

“I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic,” Duff continued. “We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

The black-and-white photos show Duff emotionally kissing her baby girl after giving birth in a tub, a close-up shot of Townes with her epic cheeks and thick dark hair sticking up as she’s being held, and Duff and Koma sharing a kiss before Koma holds his baby girl against his chest for some skin-to-skin contact.

Koma also shared news of his daughter’s arrival, praising Duff as a “literal warrior goddess” before going on to jokingly question his daughter’s paternity. “She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward,” he wrote on Instagram.

The couple first announced that they were expanding their family last December with a hilarious family Christmas card, noting it would be “so much for Silent Nights” as they prepared to become a family of six.

Now that little Townes has arrived, their family is complete. Really complete, as Koma had a vasectomy in March to make sure he was closing up shop for good. Which means she’ll be the youngest in the family, and already so clearly adored by all.