We love this magical time of year. But between all the shopping, lights, parties, sweets, and planning, it can be a bit... much. Even kids get caught up in the overstimulation of it all. Don’t get us wrong! We love the holidays, but sometimes we just need to be able to unwind, relax, and bask in the cozy merriment. That’s why we’ve gathered our favorite holiday podcasts for kids and families to make the Yuletide gay.

From original stories to classic tales, radio plays to deep dives into our favorite (but sometimes baffling) holiday traditions, there’s so much to learn and enjoy. While the list of offerings may be on the short side (which makes sense: how many people are willing to devote themselves to making Christmas content all year long), there’s actually a whole bunch of episodes among these favorite picks, so you’ll definitely be able to go for a marathon listening session if you’re so inclined.

Whether you have a lot of traveling to do this holiday season or just want something new to listen to (there’s only so many times you can hear “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on your holiday music playlist), these holiday podcasts are a great way to pass the time.

Storynory Courtesy of Audacy Storynory, an eclectic collection of stories, is always on our list of favorite podcasts for kids. The holiday season is no exception, and they have a variety of holiday stories to get families feeling festive. We are particularly fond of the three-part rendition of “A Christmas Carol” that’s just perfect for December- listening (or any time you need a merry and bright pick-me-up). Other holiday-themed episodes include retellings of other classics and original tales. Listen to Storynory’s Christmas stories.

’Tis The Grinch Courtesy of Wondry. Plenty of talk show hosts have taken on a somewhat snarky, grumpy persona, but this podcast takes it to the next level! Every week, The Grinch (played by Saturday Night Live’s James Austin Johnson) will share another tirade against Christmas cheer and playfully roast an exciting celebrity lineup. Guests so far have included Meghan Trainor, Bob Odenkirk, and Shawn Johnson East. We all know most of us wouldn’t touch him with a 39 and a half foot pole, but since this is a podcast we can get a dose of Grinch-y goodness while maintaining a healthy distance. Listen to ‘Tis The Grinch.

Welcome To Tinsel Town Triangle After wishing on the Christmas Star, Holly finds herself going back and forth from Tinsel Town, a magical place where it’s Christmas everyday. But when she finds herself stuck there and unable to get home, things start to take a turn for the worse in the holly jolly land, and the local curmudgeonly Conductor accuses Holly of ruining Christmas. It’s up to Holly and her new friends — an enigmatic ornament, a huge candy cane, and a polar bear Queen — to find a way home. Will they be able to figure out how her wish went wrong? Will she get back to her loved ones in time for Christmas? This charming radio drama is told in eight-parts, each one running between 15 and 20 minutes: perfect for marathon listening on a long trip. Listen to Welcome To Tinsel Town.

Christmas Past Courtesy of Christmas Past Brian Earl delves into the fascinating stories behind our favorite Christmas traditions. Each episode is about between 10 and 15 minutes long and explores Christmas lore and tradition with the help of historians, CEOs, linguists, botanists, curators, dancers, chefs, postal inspectors, and professional Santa Clauses, to name just a few. The engaging stories and surprising fun facts will surprise and delight the listener. Episodes run the gamut from explaining the gifts in the classic carol “The 12 Days of Christmas” (why so many birds?) to the Welsh legend of the Mari Lwyd, a decorated horse skull that travels door to door improvising rhymes to try to get booze (yes, really). Listen to Christmas Past.

Santa’s Podcast Courtesy of Santa's Podcast Every day from Dec. 1 until Christmas Day, Santa Claus himself delivers special messages and answers kids’ most pressing questions. Like, how does Santa get into homes without chimneys? What is Mrs. Claus’ first name? And many more. Your little ones will enjoy these festive stories, learning about the origins of beloved holiday traditions and more. Each episode is between five and 15 minutes and includes positive messages, especially the importance of being kind to others. Listen to Santa’s Podcast.

Millennial Santa Courtesy of Audacy Did you know the North Pole has a radio station — KELF — and that back in 2020 it was actually hacked by a human child? Now we can listen to Sunny the Elf and Santa Claus as they give kids a behind-the-scenes look at the North Pole and spread Christmas cheer throughout the year. They also answer questions about Santa’s Workshop and all things North Pole and Christmas. While new episodes haven’t been released since Dec. 25, 2020, there are plenty of five-minute episodes to keep your kiddo entertained this holiday season as Millennial Santa ran daily from Nov. 15 to Christmas Day. Listen to Millennial Santa.

Happy listening!