Mariah Carey Has Officially Been Defrosted To Announce "It's Time" For Christmas

Halloween is over. Yes, your kids probably still have buckets of candy to eat and you probably still have a rotting Jack-o-Lantern you need to dispose of before it gets out of control. The memory of trick-or-treating is fresh for most of us, but it’s just a memory. Because at midnight last night, the clock switched over from Halloween to Mariah Carey season. We know this for sure because she was defrosted for the Christmas season at the stroke of midnight.

The “Queen of Christmas,” as Carey is often called (although she does not really support the title), took to her social media platforms at midnight on Halloween to share a hilarious video to let people know that it was “#MariahSZN.” The video sees several Halloween-themed elves, dressed all in black and wearing masks, using hairdryers to defrost Carey from a huge block of ice as the clock switches over from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. As the ice melts, it finally cracks when Carey belts out “It’s time!!” and is released from the ice wearing her trademark red jumpsuit trimmed in white. Then, of course, her iconic Christmas anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” begins to play as sweater clad friends dance around her, along with her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

So now we know. Christmas has begun because Mariah Carey has said it’s begun. She has long made it clear that Christmas is her absolute favorite season, even writing a children’s book called The Christmas Princess in 2022. The book is all about Little Mariah, who “doesn’t have much and doesn’t want a lot, but there is just one thing she longs for: a peaceful and joyous holiday season,” according to the book’s synopsis. “Feeling outcast and alone, Little Mariah sets off on a wintry, wondrous journey, ultimately discovering the healing power of her voice to spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world.”

Now we all have permission to pull out our Christmas decorations and Christmas books and listen to our Christmas music and wear our Christmas sweaters. With any luck, Mariah Carey will be hosting another Christmas special this year, as she did in 2020 with Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, and we can mark that in our calendars.

Because it is fully Mariah Season, and we are ready to follow our Queen through the holidays.