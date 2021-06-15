Ever Wonder What You’d Look Like In A Pixar Movie? This Viral Filter Can Show You!

Have you ever wanted to know what you would like as a Pixar character? Well, the social media gods have answered our prayers. As you may have seen on Instagram and TikTok, there’s a cartoon filter that’s gone viral for creating virtual 3D models of people and turning them into Pixar characters! So yes, you can get flawless skin, luscious, shiny hair, and those adorably big button eyes we love to see on our favorite characters.

This filter is great for the super Disney fan who daydreams about building a snowman with Elsa and singing to Te Fiti with Moana. Or for our ‘90s babies, submerge yourself in the Toy Story universe! To get the filter, you’re going to need access to Snapchat or to download a special app, but once you do, prepare to create enough images to make your family into your own Pixar feature!

Use The Cartoon Filter Through Snapchat

To access the filter through Snapchat, follow these steps:

Open Snapchat and then tap the smiley face icon next to the camera. Tap “explore” on the bottom right of your screen. Search “cartoon” and choose the “cartoon filter.”

Make sure the camera is in selfie mode, aimed at your face. From there you can either record a video of yourself in CGI version or take a picture and save it to your camera roll. When you’re done, you can upload the video or picture on your Instagram and Facebook page.

Download The App

Another option to access the cartoon filter is to download the Voilà AI Artist app. With over 10 million downloads, this creative app even lets you remake Harry Potter characters into Pixar ones. After downloading the app, simply choose the “3D Cartoon” option and take it from there!

People are really having fun with the filter. Some have even turned their dogs into Pixar characters. Some have even realized they could be the next “hot Pixar mom.”

No matter how you use the filter, it’s sure to bring you lots of fun and quite a few laughs.