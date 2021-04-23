What happens when the classic claymation stylings of Shaun the Sheep meet an adorable alien who needs to make her way home? You get A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. The flick has been nominated for an Academy Award, so here’s everything you need to know.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is a goofy, feel-good animated kid-friendly movie nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards. The movie is up against Onward, Over the Moon, Soul, and Wolfwalkers.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Is Streaming On Netflix

With a subscription, you can watch this Shaun the Sheep movie on Netflix right now. The film is less than 1 hour and 30 minutes long and is rated G, making it very family friendly. It’s especially great for children ages 5 and older, according to Common Sense Media, and is “brimming with positive messages” of teamwork, friendship, and inclusiveness.

If you can’t get enough of Shaun the Sheep after watching Farmageddon, you can watch the first two seasons of Shaun the Sheep and first season of Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom on Netflix right now. You can also watch the 28-minute special, Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas, which focuses on three llamas that start making a mess on Shaun the Sheep’s farm.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Is A Sci-Fi Adventure

This film isn’t your average Shaun the Sheep story about the mischievous sheep who live on the farm. No, Farmageddon takes viewers into an alien themed park as Shaun the Sheep helps an alien find her way home after her ship crashes near his farm.

Netflix

There is no dialogue throughout the film, but the amazing visuals and sweet friendship between Shaun the Sheep and the alien, named Lu-La, are so enthralling. Shaun the Sheep is truly a character that resonates with the inner kid inside of everyone. At least, that is what one of the film’s directors, Will Becher, told Deadline. “Everyone finds humor in the fact that this is a little sheep that lives on a farm in England, but really, is like a little boy who wants to have adventures, and have fun with his mates.”