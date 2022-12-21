Call The Midwife Has A New Christmas Special Airing This Week

A visit to Poplar Street is always a good idea, but perhaps never more so than the holiday season. There’s something so comforting about the world that has been built by the cast of Call The Midwife, from Nonatus House to their neighbors in Poplar Street to all of those new babies being born. Which is why we’re all so excited to see a Call The Midwife Christmas special coming. Put on the tea, put up your feet, and watch Trixie and her fellow midwives celebrate the holidays together.

Call The Midwife has been on the air since 2012.

The British series Call The Midwife has steadily gained a reputation over 12 seasons for somehow being timeless and cozy while also dealing with consistently important issues like maternal mortality rates, abortion, and poverty. The series, which is based on a memoir of the same name by real-life midwife Jenny Leem(who was portrayed in the first few seasons by Jessica Raine), sees nurses and the nuns from Nonatus House working side-by-side to deliver the babies being born in economically depressed East End London in the ‘60s. The series manages to cover truly difficult stories of miscarriages and heart break with an empathetic and often light touch, which makes for some seriously cozy watching.

Especially at Christmas.

What is this year’s Call The Midwife holiday special about?

The 2022 Call The Midwife holiday special sees the people of Poplar Street return to some sense of normalcy after the devastating train crash. The midwives move into the maternity ward for the first time, which will of course be a big shift for them. And their very first delivery once they arrive is a familiar face. The holiday special also sees the entire community come together for a festive talent show, and you know Trixie is going to be bringing something special.

Where and when can you watch the Call The Midwife holiday special in 2022?

PBS will air the new Call The Midwife holiday special on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. EST in the U.S. and 7:55 p.m. in the U.K.

Not only will you be able to catch the new Call The Midwife holiday special on Christmas Day, there will also be a marathon running on PBS throughout the day where you will be able to watch the Christmas specials from Seasons 8, 9, 10, and 11 along with the new holiday special from Season 12. All five episodes will be available for streaming on pbs.org and the PBS App. PBS Passport members can stream the previous holiday specials now, and all five specials will be available for free streaming from Christmas Day until Jan. 24.

Call The Midwife is truly the gift that keeps on giving.