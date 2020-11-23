If you were looking for some festive films to watch on Thanksgiving, then you should probably know how to watch Garfield's Thanksgiving, the hilarious special from 1989 that'll serve as the perfect appetizer for your holiday movie marathon.

Garfield is most commonly known as a lazy, lasagna-loving cat with a knack for commentary. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Garfield is obsessed with Thanksgiving, too. But in Garfield's Thanksgiving, the sarcastic cat is put on a diet by a veterinarian who is invited over by Garfield's owner, Jon, for dinner. Naturally, hijinks ensue over the course of the special.

Garfield's Thanksgiving is only 24 minutes long from start to finish, so it won't take too much time out of the day to watch. It's the perfect thing to put on while you're making mashed potatoes, prepping your pumpkin pie, or enjoying your inaugural Thanksgiving Day nap. While viewing options may be limited, here is how you can watch Garfield's Thanksgiving this holiday season.

You Can Purchase A Digital Copy

Unfortunately, Garfield's Thanksgiving is not currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or any other service. But you can purchase a digital copy at a small cost. Garfield's Thanksgiving is currently available to purchase on Amazon Video for $1.99. Or, alternatively, you can buy a copy on iTunes for $3.99 and have it download to all of your Apple devices.

Although this option might set you back a few bucks, it's a special that you can watch every year on Thanksgiving.

Or Try Other Methods

You can also try watching Garfield's Thanksgiving for free on YouTube, where users have uploaded it for others to watch. However, this method can be unreliable and the quality might not be as good as just purchasing a digital copy.

No matter which way you decide to watch Garfield's Thanksgiving, you can count on the cute cat to provide some much needed entertainment this holiday season.