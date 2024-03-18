The warmer weather this winter might have tricked all of us into thinking spring has always sprung, but this is not possible. Why? Because we have not yet watched It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown. And we all know that’s the official sign that spring is really, finally upon us. So here’s everything you need to know to watch the Peanuts special in 2024.

What is It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown about?

For those who haven’t seen the 1974 made-for-TV class animated special It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown or who don’t remember, here’s the general run-down for you. Everyone’s favorite plain-talking pal Peppermint Patty gives her shy little shadow Marcie lessons in painting Easter eggs. The rest of the gang are naturally focused on preparing for the big Easter Egg Hunt in time, presumably organized by some unseen adults because adults must surely exist in the Peanuts universe. While everyone else seems to be taking efforts to get ready for the holiday, Linus is the only one who figures the Easter Beagle will be the one to get it all done. Because Linus has faith in all things, from the Easter Beagle to the Great Pumpkin to his beloved security blanket.

How to stream It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown in 2024.

As with all of the Peanuts properties, you can stream It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown exclusively with a subscription to Apple TV+. If you don’t already have an Apple TV+ subscription, you can try it for free for seven days. After the trial ends, the cost is $6.99 per month to access the entire Apple TV+ library. Which of course includes all of the Peanuts holiday specials and some brand new content featuring the classic characters. Apple TV+ signed on to take ownership of all of the Peanuts properties back in 2020 after striking a deal to become “the home of all things Peanuts” with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions.

Can you watch It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown on TV?

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to watch It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown in cable television, you are out of luck. There are no television listings for the holiday special currently scheduled in 2024.

While there’s only one way to do it, you simply must watch It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown ahead of Easter on March 31. How else are you going to ring in spring?