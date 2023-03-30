Easter is right around the corner and you know what that means: it’s time to watch Charles M. Schulz’s springtime classic, It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown. The animated specials follows Peppermint Patty as she teaches Marcie, after many mishaps, how to properly color Easter eggs, while Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang are busy getting ready for the big Easter egg hunt. Linus, however, is “certain” the Easter beagle will take care of everything. Snoopy dances with bunnies and buys his pal Woodstock a fancy new birdhouse, which comes in handy when Lucy attempts to rig the whole egg hunt. That’s the gist of the 1974 televised Easter special and here’s everything you need to know to watch it in 2023.

Where can you stream It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown in 2023?

You can stream It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown exclusively on Apple TV+. If you don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial to watch the special in time for Easter on April 9, 2023. Once the trial ends, subscriptions cost $6.99 a month.

Peanuts holiday specials including It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas have lived on Apple TV+ since 2020 when the platform struck a deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to “become the home for all things ‘Peanuts.’” So if the Peanuts are a big part of your holiday traditions, it might be a good time lock down an Apple TV+ subscription.

Is that Snoopy? Nope, it’s the Easter Beagle! Apple TV+

Will It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown air on TV in 2023?

No, It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown will not air on TV in 2023. There are currently no TV listings for the holiday special and it’s been that way for a couple years now.

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown premiered on TV for the first time in 1974 on CBS, where the Emmy-nominated special aired every Easter until 2000. After that, fans could find It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown on ABC for many years. Since 2021, however, It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown is only available on Apple TV+.

How else can you watch It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown in 2023?

If you prefer a more old-fashioned viewing method, Amazon and Walmart both sell DVD copies of It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.

Don’t forget about the It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown book!

That’s right, It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown is also a delightful little picture book and tells the same story as the televised special through its 24 pages. You can easily buy a copy online or may even be able to find it at your local library.

Once you get your Easter Beagle fix, you can stream many kid-friendly Easter episodes and movies about the holiday on a variety of platforms beyond Apple TV+. There’s even an adorable Easter-themed Bluey episode you can add to your holiday watchlist!