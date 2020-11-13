If you're in the mood for holiday caroling or just want to listen to some festive classics, you'll want to watch the Disney Holiday Singalong later this month on ABC. After Thanksgiving, the musical special will bring together some of your favorite celebrities like Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and many more to belt out some festive songs on TV.

As you may recall, ABC put together The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II back in April. The singalongs were such a success at curing away some of our pandemic blues through tunes from favorite movies such as Moana, Beauty and the Beast, and of course, The Lion King, the network has decided to do it once again for the holidays. Indeed, with the holidays basically here and that pandemic cloud still looming, Disney has put together another spectacular show for families to enjoy and here's everything you need to know.

When Does The Disney Holiday Singalong Air?

You can catch the special on ABC on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. EST. If you happen to miss it when it airs, it's possible the special will land on Hulu or Disney+ to stream afterwards as the previous singalongs were available there.

Who Will Sing? And What Songs Will Be Performed?

Ryan Seacrest is coming back as the host for the hour-long special. On Nov. 13, he tweeted the announcement with a picture of him wearing a Mickey Mouse ugly Christmas sweater and a list of the lineup you can expect.

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

The Disney Holiday Singalong Will Benefit Charity

According to Deadline, the holiday live concert will help raise awareness for Disney's Feed the Love campaign, which includes Toys For Tots, Feeding America, and One Simple Wish.

So stock up on hot cocoa, bust out your family's best ugly holiday sweaters, and get ready to belt out to classics like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” when The Disney Holiday Singalong airs on Nov. 30 on ABC.