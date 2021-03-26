“Helllooooo!” It’s a quote every ‘90s kids knows all too well. It’s been years since Mrs. Doubtfire first premiered in 1993, but we’re still talking about the beloved movie starring the late Robin Williams today. News that an R-rated version of the film apparently exists, somewhere, went viral earlier this week, so parents are probably wondering whether or not the original Mrs. Doubtfire is appropriate for kids to watch.

In Mrs. Doubtfire, Williams stars as Daniel Hillard, a recently divorced actor who can only see his three children once a week. In an attempt to spend more time with them, Daniel disguises himself as an older British woman, named Mrs. Doubtfire, and convinces his ex-wife to hire him as a nanny. Chaos ensues and Daniel ultimately realizes he can’t keep up with his ruse forever.

This comedy is over two decades old and many would consider it a classic. But before you show it to your youngest family members, here are a few factors to consider.

Mrs. Doubtfire Is Rated PG-13

Mrs. Doubtfire got its PG-13 rating for “some sexual references.” While there are some quick kisses and no body parts shown in the film, according to Kids In Mind, there are a few sexual references made throughout it and some topics discussed might be too heavy for little ones.

Common Sense Media applauds Mrs. Doubtfire on its positive messages, positive role models, and strong characters. But the film does have some strong language and drinking, which is why the site recommends it for kids ages 12 and older. It’s also important to note that kids who are experiencing their parents going through a divorce might find the film painful to watch at times.

But There Is An R-Rated Version Out There

The film’s director, Christopher Columbus, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Williams had knack for improvising while shooting scenes, and did enough takes to make three different versions of Mrs. Doubtfire — including a not-so-family friendly one.

“He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn’t be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film,” Columbus explained.

But don’t expect to see this version of Mrs. Doubtfire on Netflix any time soon. “I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version,” he said. “The problem is, I don’t recall most of it.”

You Can Stream The Original Movie On HBO Max

You can watch the full length, PG-13 rated version Mrs. Doubtfire on HBO Max right now. Or, you can rent the film on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

Parents know their kids best, of course. They know what kind of movies are appropriate for their kids to watch, and understand what films they should skip out on... especially if a documentary about the R-rated version ever surfaces.