When it comes to our favorite family show, it’s not a contest: Australian-export Bluey is the clear winner. We love its silly episodes and its profound ones that find the sublime in everyday parenting. We also love its holiday episodes. (“Verandah Santa” is my personal favorite.) But is there a Bluey St. Patrick’s Day episode?

It would make sense. According to the National Museum of Australia, St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated Down Under since at least 1795. And a lucky 10% of the Australians can boast Irish heritage, accounting for just about 11% of the large Irish diaspora. However, it’s important to remember that Bluey doesn’t have a whole lot of holiday episodes — two for Christmas, one for Easter, and then Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. So, sadly, there’s no St. Patrick’s Day episode of Bluey. Well, at least not as such. But there are plenty of episodes full of magic, leprechaun-like pranks, magical creatures of Irish folklore and, yes, even a jig. These are just the episodes to scratch that Irish itch, Australian style.

“Fairies”

Season 1 Episode 30

There’s mischief afoot in the Heeler home and we all know who’s to blame: the fairies! The fairies have left fairy rings all over the yard — and as we all know, if you enter a fairy ring, you dance until you drop! But they don’t stop there. Tails get braided, stickers get stuck all over. We wonder if this has anything to do with Bingo feeling ignored by her dad...

This episode also boasts a delightful score inspired by Irish music and Bandit doing his best Lord of the Dance impression.

“Asparagus”

Season 1, Episode 49

In this episode, as Bandit is trying to emphasize the importance of table manners, Chilli offers Bluey a unique way to create some dinner time chaos: a magic asparagus. With it, she can turn anyone into any kind of animal she wants. Classic St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans. But as Bluey sees the absolutely terrible manners of her family as assorted animals, she begins to realize things have gotten out of hand. Can she turn them all back?

“Favourite Thing”

Season 2, Episode 7

As we all know, leprechauns love playing tricks on people, and this episode has, perhaps, the most famous prank in Bluey. As the family eats dinner, they recount their favorite thing that happened throughout the day. But when Bluey recalls an inadvertently funny thing Bingo said as her favorite thing, Bingo becomes self-conscious and picked on. The whole family works to try to make the younger Heeler sister feel better, and Chilli recounts a particularly hilarious prank Bingo pulled.

“Magic”

Season 3, Episode 9

Bluey has a secret she wants to share with Bingo: she knows magic! Specifically, the magic to control people’s actions. Their mom taught her how to do it, and now she’s going to teach Bingo. There is a rule, though, and it’s an important one. No. Cheeky. Magic.

Of course, Bluey doesn’t let a trivial thing like rules stop her. She’s going to use her magic however she wants. Will Bingo use her powers for good or cheekiness? All this magic and good-spirited mischief makes for a perfect Bluey St. Patrick’s Day episode.

“Sheepdog”

Season 3, Episode 11

If you’ve been to rural Ireland, especially the in the western part of the country, then I don’t need to tell you that sheep are everywhere. They’re on farms, in fields, and even gathered together in the middle of the road, totally unfazed by your beeping car that would like to get to Killarney in a timely fashion. So as far as I’m concerned, celebrating sheep is a great way to get into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. In this episode of Bluey, a haircut averse Bandit pretends to be a stubborn sheep to keep the girls occupied and give Chilli a much-needed 20-minute break.

And, of course, even if an episode of Bluey isn’t St. Patrick’s Day themed or even adjacent, it’s always a good day to watch any episode of Bluey.