Kate Middleton's Brother James (& His Dogs) Just Announced He's Expecting A Baby

Carole Middleton might want to get the nursery ready at Bucklebury Manor, because her son James is about to join his sisters in the parenthood game. He and wife Alizee Thevenet are about to become first time parents. Well, first time parents to a human. The only son of Michael and Carole Middleton has already been a loving dog dad for years. So much so that the pregnancy announcement he shared on Instagram included not one but two mentions of his dogs, with one of his dogs featured prominently in the photos.

The Ella & Co dog food entrepreneur took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell the world that he and Thevenet are expecting their first child together. Alongside two photos of Thevenet cupping her baby bump, the soon-to-be dad wrote that they “couldn’t be more excited,” before acknowledging that perhaps their dog Mabel, seen staring intently at the baby bump, might be more excited.

“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family,” he added. Ella was his longtime dog and the namesake for his healthy dog food company.

While the expectant dad didn’t share any information about his baby’s due date or sex, Middleton’s followers were quick to congratulate him on social media nonetheless. “Great dog owners make fabulous parents!!” wrote one follower, while another added, “What fabulous heartwarming news to share! Wishing you all well and happy times.” He and wife Thevenet have been married since 2021, and living together on a big farm with their many dogs. Which sounds like the perfect place to raise a baby.

This new baby marks the first time that James Middleton will be adding to his family’s growing brood of children. Both of his sisters, Pippa and Kate Middleton, have three children each. And you know Kate Middleton, mom to 9-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis, is going to want to get her hands on her new nephew or niece the first chance she gets. She is quite famous for getting broody around babies, and certainly her brother’s little one will be extra special.

Whether or not his dogs will be excited to meet the baby once they arrive is another matter entirely.