Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Post For Pregnant Lindsay Lohan, Her “Film Daughter”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan go way back. Twenty years ago, the two actresses starred in the beloved Disney family comedy Freaky Friday as single mom Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Ann who do not get along, but end up switching bodies. It’s a classic and it’s clear the two have remained close since they shared the big screen together in 2003 as Curtis just shared a sweet post to celebrate Lohan’s pregnancy.

Lohan announced in March that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. A month later, Lohan celebrated her baby shower with her loved ones and earlier this week the Falling for Christmas star shared her very first baby bump selfie on Instagram.

On Thursday, the Mean Girls alum shared even more photos from her pregnancy on Instagram, which Curtis borrowed for her own post.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be,” Curtis captioned her post, which included a beautiful photo of Lohan in a long-sleeved white dress holding her baby bump.

Luckily, Curtis, who is a mom herself to her two adult children, will have time to bond in person over motherhood as they’ve both said they’re down to make a Freaky Friday sequel. “I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36… [A Freaky Friday sequel] lends itself so beautifully,” Curtis told Variety last year. “We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

But if Lohan wants to shoot off any late night texts? That might be a little tricky. In an interview with OK!, Lohan revealed that Curtis takes extreme measures to confirm her identity before they can chat.

“Every time — I don’t know why it is — but every time I email her, she does like, this row of test questions I have to answer from something that had happened in the past from a movie set, from Freaky Friday,” Lohan said last December. “I have to get the questions right or … she’s like, ‘Nope, not you, bye.’” Lohan also said that she’s gone to “great lengths to get [Curtis] on the phone ... I’ve even sent her videos — I’m like, ‘Hey it’s me’ — to her Instagram account.”

Let’s just hope they’ve come up with a more solid security system since then. Someone’s gotta tell Lohan’s little one to “make good choices!”