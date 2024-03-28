If you thought having your fashion critiqued on the red carpet would be terrifying, here’s something even more chilling. Jenni “J-Woww” Farley’s 9-year-old daughter savagely critiqued her mom’s Jersey Shore style, and it’s a good thing the mom of two could handle it because wow, this kid really did not take prisoners.

Farley and her 9-year-old daughter Meilani, who she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews along with 8-year-old son Greyson, recently went for a walk down memory lane on TikTok. Well, it was a walk down memory lane for Farley as she went through photos of her prime outfit choices from the early 2000s, but for her daughter Meilani, it was a chance to really sharpen her fashion critiquing skills. For example, here’s what the young girl had to say about her mom’s look for the 2009 Spike TV Video Game Awards red carpet with her longtime pal and Jersey Shore roomie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at her side. “Six out of 10,” Meilani said at first about her strapless purple dress with heels and hoop earrings, before changing her mind. “No, no it’s a five out of 10. I don’t know what it’s giving.”

Actually, she did know in the end. “It’s giving Barney the dinosaur.”

And... we’re off.

Farley responded with a nervous laugh and said, “Oh my god,” but no time to be shocked, they were on to the next photo. This one saw Farley walking around Italy with Polizzi in jean cut-offs, t-shirts, and big hats while holding a map. Fortunately, this one almost passed the muster. “This is actually not as bad as the other ones,” her daughter said. “I kinda like the t-shirt, like, I like the bottoms. What about the shoes? The shoes are good, too.”

This outfit got a six out of 10, which seemed to make Farley happy even though, let’s face it, that’s still a low grade. But then Meilani hit her with this line. “The hat, it’s kinda giving. But the map is not giving at all.”

Her mom tried to defend herself by pointing out that maps were really the only way we could get around back then, especially abroad, and she was dismissed by a shrug. “OK, bye bye. Dinosaur age.”

Unfortunately, dinosaurs appeared to be the theme of this TikTok. Because Farley’s next outfit of a purple tube top and black pants, which she wore to “go to the gym,” managed to also bring up Barney the dinosaur. Who does not actually own the color purple, need I remind you. This time around, the outfit was compared to “if Barney the dinosaur had a girlfriend.” It only rated a three out of 10.

While Meilani might think her mom’s fashion could’ve been better, there were plenty of fans who remember things differently. “She does not understand the icon that her mother is!” one TikTok user commented. “She doesn’t know them yoga pants and tube tops was an ERA baby,” wrote another. One person said they continue to dip into the treasure trove of Farley’s looks from the 2000s, noting “meanwhile i use half of these pics as fashion inspo LMAOOO.”

I guess what we have learned from this TikTok takedown of 2000s fashion; it does not hold up for Gen Alpha. Not at all.