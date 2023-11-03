Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley Is Happily Engaged & A Mom Of Two

Jenni “JWoww” Farley stole fans’ hearts when she first appeared on MTV’s Jersey Shore in 2009, as the perfect take-no-sh*t foil to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s happy, drunken antics. Today, she’s still a beloved roommate on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. When she’s not filming with besties Snooki, Deena Cortese, and the rest of the cast, she’s busy doing mom things just like the rest of us. Here’s everything you want to know about Farley’s marriage, divorce, new man, and her two amazing kids.

JWoww met Roger Mathews while filming Season 1 of Jersey Shore.

If you watched the crew hit the bars back when Jersey Shore premiered, you’ll remember Roger — he and Jenni seemed like the Shore mom and dad compared to the absolute trainwreck that was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola’s relationship. The pair met in 2009 and began dating in 2010. Viewers saw their relationship play out onscreen.

In September of 2012, Mathews popped the question to Farley after an exhilarating day of skydiving. The two were happy to be engaged and on the path to marriage, though not in any huge hurry, which was good, because life was about to get a whole lot busier.

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

JWoww and Mathews welcomed their first child on July 13, 2014.

During their long engagement, the couple got pregnant and had their first baby, a daughter named Meilani Alexandra (gorgeous choice). Farley’s pregnancy wasn’t always easy — she dealt with severe morning sickness, People reports. So, all the more reason to be thrilled by Meilani’s birth.

Farley and Mathews tied the knot in 2015.

The pair had a massive wedding on October 18, 2015, with tons of friends, family, and castmates in attendance. Little Meilani was there to celebrate her parents’ nuptials, and while the newlyweds had everyone they love gathered, they made a huge announcement: they were expecting baby number two.

The couple’s second child, Greyson, was born on May 5, 2016.

“So blessed to welcome our precious son Greyson Valor Mathews,” Farley shared on her Instagram. “He arrived healthy at 6:03 p.m. tonight and the most beautiful part is Roger got to deliver him with our doctor. Our family is complete!”

Throughout her kids’ lives, Farley has been open about her experience of motherhood, sharing glimpses of her children on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and online. She opened up about Greyson going to speech therapy to address some developmental delays back in 2018.

On September 12, 2018, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews.

The divorce filing came just a month before their third wedding anniversary, and cited irreconcilable differences “which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” the Asbury Park Press reported.

The family continued spending time together after the filing, with things heading downhill after an argument that led to Farley filing a restraining order against Mathews in December of that year. The order was granted after Farley alleged Mathews’ was threatening to record videos of her and post them online to “show the world what a terrible mother she is,” People reports. Farley also released footage of Mathews pushing her, which he later acknowledged and issued a public apology for.

The pair’s divorce was finalized on August, 29, 2019.

Farley began dating her now-fiance, Zack Clayton Carpinello, in 2019.

Farley announced she was seeing Carpinello, a professional wrestler, in April 2019, Us Weekly reports. Before the pair went public, she would tease photos of him and refer to him online as “24,” his age at the time (she is eight years his senior). He began appearing alongside her on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and one appearance — in which he got a little handsy with Angelina Pivarnick — caused the couple to split briefly. They reconciled soon after, though.

Then, on February 27, 2021, Carpinello proposed at the top of the Empire State Building, with an elated Farley saying yes, of course. So, how did the love birds meet? At Farley’s wedding to her ex-husband, actually. In a red carpet interview, the couple shared that Farley is friends with Carpinello’s sister, who brought him to her wedding as a plus one. The pair reconnected years later when Farley went on a trip to Disney and her friend encouraged her to invite Carpinello along.

Today, JWoww has a happy, healthy family.

Now Greyson is 7 and into martial arts, while Meilani, 9, loves cheerleading. The kids dressed up with Mom and Zack as the cast of Barbie for Halloween (and it seems like they have a ton of fun together year-round). In 2022, Farley told ET that her coparenting relationship with Roger Mathews is a good one, saying that he’s “understanding” of her ever-changing schedule with filming. All around, it seems like JWoww and her little family are living their best lives these days, and we love to see it.