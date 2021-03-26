Jennifer Garner Is Joining Michelle Obama On ‘Waffles + Mochi’

If you and your kids can’t get enough of the genuinely excellent new spate of food programs, here’s an amazing one to add to your roster. Jennifer Garner joins Waffles + Mochi as a talk show host helping families plan out healthy dinners. It’s a special event on YouTube premiering on Mar. 27 at 10 a.m. PST and will feature fun celebrity guests like the puppets Waffles and Mochi themselves, Jack Black, and of course, Michelle Obama, the woman who started it all.

Waffles + Mochi is the new cooking show for preschoolers starring two puppets, Waffles and his pal Mochi, who dream of becoming chefs even though they live in a frozen land where every meal is just ice cube after ice cube. They eventually find a supermarket owned by none other than Michelle Obama and find themselves meeting all sorts of new friends all over the world as they discover new cuisines as well. Cooking Miso in Japan, making pizza in Italy, wherever the road takes them.

Now the two adorable puppets will join Jennifer Garner on What’s Cooking Tonight?, a “not-so-late” show where families are encouraged to embrace the joy of cooking together. Garner will be joined by Timbaland and The Beat Club as the house band, with Michelle Obama also dropping by for a chat. Jack Black will be a guest as will a meddlesome artichoke and a talking mop, so really this show has everything. Including three special segments like “Can You Outplay a Crudite,” “Top 5 on Netflix,” and “The Queen’s Yambit,” with each of them culminating in Obama preparing a yummy meal with chef Samin Nosrat.

It all gets underway on YouTube on Saturday, Mar. 27 at 10 a.m. PST.

Jennifer Garner is joining ‘Waffles + Mochi.’

Waffles + Mochi is a perfect fit for Garner, whose Pretend Cooking Show on her own Instagram feed has a similar relaxed, happy vibe. Like recently when she decided to bake breakfast cookies for the crew of her new movie The Adam Project and gave one of her consistent shout-outs to chef Ina Garten.

Both Garner and Waffles + Mochi are all about bringing the true joy of cooking nutritious, delicious food. Not to mention, the adorable new cooking show for preschoolers gives kids the chance to discover new flavors from around the world.

A perfect show for kids and parents alike. Especially with everyone’s favorite, Jennifer Garner.