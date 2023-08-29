Jennifer Garner Looks Just Like Her Kids In This Adorable Kindergarten Photo

Jennifer Garner has definitely passed on her genes to her kids. The mom of three shared a throwback photo of herself from kindergarten, and not only does she basically have the exact same face, she also looks a whole lot like her kids, especially her 17-year-old daughter Violet.

The Party Down star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet back to school message for other moms. The message did not technically come from adult Jennifer Garner, mom of Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. It came from “kindergarten Jen,” apparently, and she’s feeling pretty emotional about the kids heading back to school. “Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand embroidered jumper. Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano,” she wrote alongside the image. “Congratulations, Mamas, and 😭😭 they’re so big xxxx.”

Garner, who is 51 years old, is sporting the quintessential ’70s blunt haircut in the photo and her signature big open smile. Wearing a white blouse with a ruffled collar under the aforementioned homemade embroidered jumper and a heart-shaped necklace, “kindergarten Jen” could not look prouder... or more like her oldest daughter, Violet.

Garner’s followers couldn’t get over how little the mom of three has changed since she was in kindergarten. “How have you looked exactly the same your whole life?! So cute,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “Omg!!!! Still have that beautiful smile.”

If fans are expecting to see back to school posts on social media from Garner’s three kids, they’ll be waiting a long time. Because Garner does not allow her kids to have social media. How does she get away with it, you ask? “I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,’” Garner told Hoda Kotb on TODAY. “‘Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, then we’ll chat.’”

If anyone is going to convince her, we’re betting it’ll be Violet, whom Garnder has described as “hyper-articulate” in terms of eloquence and persuasion. “She is Ben Affleck’s daughter,” the actress has proudly joked. And yet, counterpoint “kindergarten Jen” didn’t go on social media, and look how great she turned out...