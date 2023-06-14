Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Was Bullied & An "Accidental Bully" To Another Kid

It is not uncommon for adults to talk about having been bullied as kids, but it is far less common for anyone to admit that they were actually the bully themselves. This was not the case with Jennifer Lawrence. In a new interview, the mom of one shared a story about a time she was bullied in middle school and then became an “accidental” bully herself.

Lawrence sat down with E! News to chat about her upcoming movie No Hard Feelings, where she plays a desperate woman “on the brink of losing her childhood home who agrees to date a wealthy couple's introverted and awkward 19-year-old son before he leaves for college,” according to the film’s synopsis. Naturally the movie brought up a lot of stuff about coming of age and going through the often painful high school and middle school years, which had Lawrence sharing a story about being bullied. An experience she clearly stuck with her.

“This one girl named Meredith handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party,” Lawrence told E! News, “but I was not invited.” To his credit, Lawrence’s co-star Andrew Feldman gasped as she went on. “She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?”

Don’t worry, Lawrence got the last laugh. “It’s fine, I spit on them and threw them in the trash,” she explained before admitting that she, herself, was also a bully.

“I was an accidental bully because I pantsed this kid named Tyler,” Lawrence shared. For those who don’t know, being “pantsed” is pulling down a person’s pants in front of everyone. Lawrence accidentally took it one further. “We were pantsing people at a football game, and I accidentally got his underwear. And he got really embarrassed and I felt really bad.” Lawrence, who is mom to 1-year-old son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney, went on to apologize. “I’m sorry. I, like, sometimes Google him. To be like ‘are you alright?’”

This could explain why Lawrence is already worried about her son becoming a teenager, as she told Vogue last September. “He’s gonna drive one day,” Lawrence told the magazine. “He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

After her own middle school experience, I think we can all understand why she’s feeling anxious.