Amy Schumer and Emma Stone are about to add one of their closest friends to their mom group! Jennifer Lawrence confirmed she’s pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

The actress, 31, and her art dealer husband of nearly two years shared the news via their rep with People on Wednesday, though they didn’t share any other details about her pregnancy. The American Hustle actress married Maroney in October 2019 in Rhode Island where friends like Adele, Schumer, Stone, and Kris Jenner were all on hand. Now the pair are about to become parents for the first time, and they’re pretty pumped about it.

“They both want children and have been discussing starting a family,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While there is no word on when Lawrence is due to give birth, we do know that she’s already had a taste of what motherhood can do to a person’s lifestyle. When her friend Amy Schumer welcomed her son Gene back in 2019, the Hunger Games actress found herself texting her friend at 11 p.m. only to be met with silence. Because Schumer was sound asleep. “Are you asleep bc of the baby??” Lawrence texted the new mom in an exchange Schumer shared on Instagram. “Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don't make me resent the baby. Wow. Ur really asleep before 11. I'll be d*mned.”

Any fans hoping to see Lawrence share sweet baby bump photos on social media will be disappointed, unfortunately. She does have an Instagram account, but keeps it private and doesn’t really post much. “I’m on it,” she told InStyle in an interview from 2018. “But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak.”

Being a voyeur on social media will serve her well once she welcomes her baby and finds herself awake for midnight feedings. Or maybe she can just text her celebrity mom friends and commiserate, one of the pure joys of motherhood.