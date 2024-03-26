Eric Decker Says He "Survived" His Vasectomy After Baby #4 With Frozen Peas & Rum

It’s finally happened, folks. After insisting that he was not going to get a vasectomy even as his wife Jessie James Decker repeatedly (and publicly) asked him to do it, Eric Decker has gone under the knife. And apparently, he “survived” the ordeal.

The former NFL player has become almost as well known for his refusal to get a vasectomy as he was for his football career. Back in 2022, Decker admitted to Us Weekly that he believed a “little bit of his power” would be taken away if he got a vasectomy. At the time, Jessie James Decker said she was “done” having kids and even made a Father’s Day cocktail tutorial for a drink called “The Vasectomy” with Ryan Reynolds for his Aviation gin company, joking that the special ingredient was “reluctance.” This dad is reluctant no more.

On Monday, Decker took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his recent vasectomy, complete with a special “Vasectomy Survivor” t-shirt, frozen peas on his newly snipped man parts, and a big old glass of rum. “I survived” was all Decker had to say.

While we don’t know what it was that finally prompted him to go for a vasectomy, we feel comfortable assuming it might have something to do with the arrival of the couple’s fourth child. The couple welcomed son Denver Calloway Decker on Feb. 9, and are already parents to 10-year-old daughter Vivianne, 8-year-old son Eric. Jr, and 6-year-old son Forrest. All of whom were so excited to welcome another member of the family. “They are so excited,” the mom of four told Romper last month. “When I had Forrest, [Vivianne and Eric Jr.] were still babies themselves; they just weren’t as aware of what it meant. I don’t even know that they remember life without Forrest, that’s how young they all were. But this time around, I mean, I’m going to have a little girl who’s 10 years old, so she is completely aware of what this means.”

It’s lovely that the children all got to enjoy this pregnancy, because now we know it’s definitely the last. The Decker shop has closed for business, and the couple seem pretty happy about it. Jessie James Decker posted a bunch of crying laughing emojis on her husband’s post-op post, which feels pretty on brand for these two.