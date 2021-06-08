Here's Why Jill Duggar Gave Leftover Breastmilk To The Dog

We know one thing about Jill Duggar Dillard’s dog: she loves breastmilk. On Monday, Dillard shared how she gave her rescue dog Fenna some of her leftover breastmilk and she was fine about it. The former 19 Kids And Counting star had the last of her breastmilk stored in a freezer for “nearly a couple years.” The mom of two said her sons, Samuel, 4, and Israel, 6, stopped breastfeeding around 2-years-old.

“Well, Sam randomly asked to try it recently and it didn’t look or smell bad when I thawed it out so I let him try it,” Dillard shared on her Instagram Sunday. “As expected, he didn’t like it after trying a couple sips.”

So instead of throwing it out, Dillard gave it to their rescue dog, whom they adopted in February, according to The Sun.

“I know I know... it’s probably a freezer-burnt nutrition-less substance now,” she captioned the Instagram post with a picture of their dog Fenna drinking the milk. Getting ahead of the backlash, the 30-year-old added, “Before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she’s fine. She’s totally fine. I wouldn’t have given it to her if I thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?!”

But fans were actually amused and supportive of the post.

“She’ll be the healthiest dog on the block now,” one woman commented.

Another wrote, “Dogs eat poo and who knows what else... I wouldn't worry if someone gets on you for giving it to your dog! He's your baby too!”

According to the CDC, breastmilk can be stored up to 12 months in a freezer but cannot be restored if it's thawed out.

Dillard, who shares her sons with her husband Derrick Dillard, called her breastmilk “liquid gold” and felt a little sentimental about giving it away.

“Whoever coined the phrase, “no use crying over spilled milk” certainly never pumped,” she added in her post.

But at least every drop of it was put to good use!