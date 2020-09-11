The grown Duggar siblings are forging their own paths away from their parents and their upbringing. People might be surprised to see Jill Duggar admit that she drinks full caffeinated coffee, but the 29-year-old mom of two is a big coffee fan (like so many other moms).

The Duggar family is not only known for being comprised of 19 siblings, but abiding by some strict rules that are guided by their religious beliefs. Their approaches to dating, social media, and holidays are a bit different, and there are certain things that they can't do — like drink alcoholic beverages. Jill and younger sibling, Jessa Duggar, have described alcohol as being "a buzzkill" in the past. But things change. Earlier this week, Jill shared a photo from her date night with her husband, Derick Dillard, to Instagram, and admitted that she was drinking an alcoholic piña colada with her meal, Us Weekly reported.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that she drinks fully caffeinated coffee, too. On Sept. 10, Duggar posted a photo from her coffee date with Dillard and revealed her drink of choice, since her followers have been extra curious. "Oh, and since it seems y'all are interested in my choice of in my choice of drinks recently (lol recent post)...yes, this was a REGULAR coffee (i.e., full caf) white chocolate mocha with coconut milk."

Yum!

Although the Duggar family tends to have strict rules, they are allowed to drink coffee — and they are huge coffee fans. Jill's younger sister, Jinger Duggar, is a noted coffee lover. When it came time for her wedding in 2017, she gave out coffee beans as her wedding favors and has posted photos of her drinking coffee to Instagram over the years. Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are also fans of having coffee date nights. Younger sister, Joy Anna Duggar, has also been known to take a photo or two of her favorite coffee drinks, too.

While alcohol might be off limits with the Duggar family, coffee is one drink the older siblings can all enjoy.