If you're a fan of TLC's Counting On, then you already know that Jinger Duggar's daughter Felicity is one smiley and happy baby. But beyond seeing the little girl on the super-sized family's reality show from time to time, Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo often share adorable photos of their 1-year-old on social media. So, really, the cuteness never stops.

Before diving in to a collection of cute photos, let's travel back to 2018, when Jinger gave birth to Felicity on July 19. Fans of Counting On were so happy for the proud parents, who had recently moved to Laredo, Texas for Jeremy's job. The family of three have since moved to Los Angeles, California and have continued to participate in Counting On.

But when TLC's cameras aren't rolling, Jinger and Jeremy are busy documenting their daughter's life on their respective Instagram accounts. And while they star in a popular reality TV show, their Instagram accounts show that their lives are actually pretty normal and down-to-earth, like grabbing coffee at a local cafe. But, most of all, Jinger and Jeremy totally devoted to and totally smitten with their daughter, as you can see in these 50 photos of little Felicity.

She Loves A Good Dress Up Moment Felicity is a fashionable gal, always sporting some kind of bow and dress and looking all dolled up.

She's A Coffee Connoisseur In The Making Jinger and Jeremy's love of coffee is well documented, as they often share photos of visits to coffee shops with Felicity in tow. So it only makes sense that they are raising a little coffee connoisseur in the making, too. Of course, they're not actually giving Felicity coffee. Jinger wrote in an Instagram post that they're not letting their little one drink coffee, she sticks to milk for now.

She's A 'Precious Gift' There's a reason why Felicity is always wearing bows — she's her parents' favorite gift. Jinger wrote on Instagram that "when you're blessed with a gift this precious, you put a bow on it."

She's A Fashionista Whether she's in a rain jacket and leggings or wearing a dress to church, Felicity stays fashionable.

Like, Super Stylish C'mon, look at this furry vest.

She Loves Spending Quality Time With Her Parents Since Jinger and Jeremy moved to California, they've been exploring everything that their new state has to offer. Felicity is, of course, part of their adventures too, getting to spend some major quality time with her parents.

She's Always On The Go Their desire to explore could feed in to Felicity's ability to always be on the go. Jinger's Instagram feed is filled with photos of her daughter taking off on a new adventure of her own.

She Loves A Twin Moment Although Felicity has no siblings of her own, she loves a good "twin" moment with her cousins who are close in age. Just look at her wearing matching bear sweaters with her cousin Ivy, who is a little less than a year younger than her.

& A Matching Outfit She also matches with her mom from time to time. And judging from Jinger's Instagram account, she loves getting the opportunity to dress similarly to Felicity. Whether they're wearing buffalo plaid or stripes, Jinger pulls off the matching look so well with her "mini me." "I don't know about you, but I have to do the matchy-matchy thing every once in a while," Jinger wrote captioned a photo.

She's Great At Making Furry Friends The family of three may no longer have their pet cat Jacob, but that hasn't stopped Felicity from making some furry friends on the go. Although Jeremy has said that he is "terribly allergic" to cats, it seems like Felicity loves animals.

She Helps Her Mom Out In The Kitchen Although Felicity is not nearly old enough to help her mom take things in and out of the oven, she certainly has tried helping her bake. "Felicity has got inspired by my recent baking and wants to join in on the fun!," Jinger captioned the photo.

& Cleaning Up Around The House Not only did she want to bake at Christmas time, she also wanted to clean, too. Jinger snapped this hilarious video of Felicity cleaning up ornaments around their house. What a good little helper!

She Loves A Good Snack Like most kids, Felicity always seems to have a snack in her hand in photos.

She's Expressive Felicity isn't the kind of kid with a perfect poker face. The little girl is very expressive. Jinger called her daughter's eyes "curious".

& Super Curious And if Felicity has curious eyes, then she definitely has a curious personality. Jinger loves using that adjective to describe her daughter — whether she's looking at fruit off of a tree, or trying to learn more about fish at the aquarium, or even checking out the texture on a wall. "I love watching her explore new places, seeing what she finds interesting — the textured wall, as opposed to the basketball," Jinger captioned the photo.

She Loves A Good Sunday Stroll Jeremy and Jinger are always documenting their sweet family walks around Southern California, and Felicity seems to love a fun Sunday stroll.

& Saturday Morning Pancakes As Jinger shared on Instagram, Saturday mornings are for pancakes and clearly Felicity seems to agree.

She Loves Her Grandparents Whether she's with her mom's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar (also known as Pops and Lolli to their grandkids) or Vuolo's parents, Diana and Charles Vuolo, Felicity always seems to be having a great time.

She Has Country Roots Although she may be living in California at the moment, it's hard to ignore Felicity's country roots. The little girl was born in a San Antonio, Texas hospital and immediately went home to her mom and dad's house in Laredo, Texas. Sure, she might be a California girl now, but she's still got some serious country roots.

But Has Embraced California Living But you can't blame her for embracing California living either. Since the family moved to California in the summer of 2019, Felicity has gotten to go on trips to Universal Studios, the beach, and visit other amusement parks as well. Now that sounds like a very good reason to move to California.

She's A Scholar In The Making OK, so she may be young, but it's never too early for her to start learning or reading, even if that means reading Learn To Read New Testament Greek. Jinger took to Instagram to reveal that Felicity was helping her dad with his studies, like with some moral support.

& A Piano Player, Like Her Mom Few may know this but Jinger is actually a talented piano player, so much that Jeremy bought her a piano for their first wedding anniversary. Clearly Felicity is following in her mom's footsteps. "Felicity loves being involved in whatever we're doing," Jinger wrote on Instagram. "Every time I sit down to play the piano, she is right there, anxiously awaiting her turn."

& Soccer Fan, Like Her Dad Felicity seems to have inherited her dad's love for soccer, too. Before Jeremy became a pastor and began studying at the Master's Seminary, he was a professional soccer player. Jeremy played soccer as a student at Syracuse University and was even signed to a professional team. Felicity has attended soccer games with her dad, had some time on the field, and looks so comfortable wearing her little soccer jersey.

She Shares Her Dad's Love For Books Although she might not be able to read just yet, Felicity clearly shares her dad's intense love of books. "She shares her daddy's love for good bookstores," Jinger wrote on Instagram.

She's A Foodie Whether she's chowing down on Chinese food or scouring the bread aisle, Felicity appears to be a very enthralled with food and trying new dishes. "Felicity was all about the veggie fried rice," Jinger once revealed.

She Has A Lot Of Personality Whether she's smiling or sticking out her tongue, Felicity knows how to express herself.

She's A Seasoned Traveler Between flights from Texas, California, and Jinger's family's hometown in Arkansas, Felicity is already raking in the sky miles.

She Has A Contagious Smile Just look at those cheeks and that wide smile!

She Loves Spending Time With Her Cousins How could she not love spending time with her cousins when they are so close in age?

She's A Daddy's Girl Although she might have more opportunities to match her mom, both of their Instagram accounts show that she's a daddy's girl through and through.

She's Always Happy Does Felicity ever have a bad day? According to Jinger and Jeremy's Instagram accounts, no she does not.

She Has Some Big Shoes To Fill Literally and figuratively. Time will tell if she chooses to follow in her parents footsteps, but considering all that they've done in their lives, she has some big shoes to fill.

She's A Little Angel The photo speaks for itself.

She Loves The Water Whether she's swimming in a pool or playing near a fountain, Felicity clearly loves being in (or near) the water.

She Loves A Sweet Treat In addition to being an adventurous eater, Felicity loves her sweets. Just look at how much she is enjoying eating this ice cream cone.

She's Good At Making Friends Even making friends come easy to her. Jeremy shared on Instagram that Felicity is quite friendly with the Counting On film crew.