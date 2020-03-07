50 Adorable Photos Of Felicity, Jinger Duggar's Smiley Daughter
If you're a fan of TLC's Counting On, then you already know that Jinger Duggar's daughter Felicity is one smiley and happy baby. But beyond seeing the little girl on the super-sized family's reality show from time to time, Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo often share adorable photos of their 1-year-old on social media. So, really, the cuteness never stops.
Before diving in to a collection of cute photos, let's travel back to 2018, when Jinger gave birth to Felicity on July 19. Fans of Counting On were so happy for the proud parents, who had recently moved to Laredo, Texas for Jeremy's job. The family of three have since moved to Los Angeles, California and have continued to participate in Counting On.
But when TLC's cameras aren't rolling, Jinger and Jeremy are busy documenting their daughter's life on their respective Instagram accounts. And while they star in a popular reality TV show, their Instagram accounts show that their lives are actually pretty normal and down-to-earth, like grabbing coffee at a local cafe. But, most of all, Jinger and Jeremy totally devoted to and totally smitten with their daughter, as you can see in these 50 photos of little Felicity.
She Loves A Good Dress Up Moment
She's A Coffee Connoisseur In The Making
Jinger and Jeremy's love of coffee is well documented, as they often share photos of visits to coffee shops with Felicity in tow. So it only makes sense that they are raising a little coffee connoisseur in the making, too.
Of course, they're not actually giving Felicity coffee. Jinger wrote in an Instagram post that they're not letting their little one drink coffee, she sticks to milk for now.
She's A 'Precious Gift'
There's a reason why Felicity is always wearing bows — she's her parents' favorite gift. Jinger wrote on Instagram that "when you're blessed with a gift this precious, you put a bow on it."
She's A Fashionista
She Loves Spending Quality Time With Her Parents
She's Always On The Go
She Loves A Twin Moment
Although Felicity has no siblings of her own, she loves a good "twin" moment with her cousins who are close in age. Just look at her wearing matching bear sweaters with her cousin Ivy, who is a little less than a year younger than her.
& A Matching Outfit
She also matches with her mom from time to time. And judging from Jinger's Instagram account, she loves getting the opportunity to dress similarly to Felicity. Whether they're wearing buffalo plaid or stripes, Jinger pulls off the matching look so well with her "mini me."
"I don't know about you, but I have to do the matchy-matchy thing every once in a while," Jinger wrote captioned a photo.
She's Great At Making Furry Friends
The family of three may no longer have their pet cat Jacob, but that hasn't stopped Felicity from making some furry friends on the go. Although Jeremy has said that he is "terribly allergic" to cats, it seems like Felicity loves animals.
She Helps Her Mom Out In The Kitchen
Although Felicity is not nearly old enough to help her mom take things in and out of the oven, she certainly has tried helping her bake. "Felicity has got inspired by my recent baking and wants to join in on the fun!," Jinger captioned the photo.
& Cleaning Up Around The House
Not only did she want to bake at Christmas time, she also wanted to clean, too. Jinger snapped this hilarious video of Felicity cleaning up ornaments around their house. What a good little helper!
She Can Hang With Her Family Members
Whether she's hanging with her cousins or her 18 aunts and uncles, she always seems down to hang out with her family members.
She's Expressive
Felicity isn't the kind of kid with a perfect poker face. The little girl is very expressive. Jinger called her daughter's eyes "curious".
& Super Curious
And if Felicity has curious eyes, then she definitely has a curious personality. Jinger loves using that adjective to describe her daughter — whether she's looking at fruit off of a tree, or trying to learn more about fish at the aquarium, or even checking out the texture on a wall.
"I love watching her explore new places, seeing what she finds interesting — the textured wall, as opposed to the basketball," Jinger captioned the photo.
She Loves A Good Sunday Stroll
& Saturday Morning Pancakes
She Loves Her Grandparents
Whether she's with her mom's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar (also known as Pops and Lolli to their grandkids) or Vuolo's parents, Diana and Charles Vuolo, Felicity always seems to be having a great time.
She Has Country Roots
Although she may be living in California at the moment, it's hard to ignore Felicity's country roots. The little girl was born in a San Antonio, Texas hospital and immediately went home to her mom and dad's house in Laredo, Texas. Sure, she might be a California girl now, but she's still got some serious country roots.
But Has Embraced California Living
But you can't blame her for embracing California living either. Since the family moved to California in the summer of 2019, Felicity has gotten to go on trips to Universal Studios, the beach, and visit other amusement parks as well. Now that sounds like a very good reason to move to California.
She's A Scholar In The Making
OK, so she may be young, but it's never too early for her to start learning or reading, even if that means reading Learn To Read New Testament Greek. Jinger took to Instagram to reveal that Felicity was helping her dad with his studies, like with some moral support.
& A Piano Player, Like Her Mom
Few may know this but Jinger is actually a talented piano player, so much that Jeremy bought her a piano for their first wedding anniversary. Clearly Felicity is following in her mom's footsteps.
"Felicity loves being involved in whatever we're doing," Jinger wrote on Instagram. "Every time I sit down to play the piano, she is right there, anxiously awaiting her turn."
& Soccer Fan, Like Her Dad
Felicity seems to have inherited her dad's love for soccer, too. Before Jeremy became a pastor and began studying at the Master's Seminary, he was a professional soccer player. Jeremy played soccer as a student at Syracuse University and was even signed to a professional team.
Felicity has attended soccer games with her dad, had some time on the field, and looks so comfortable wearing her little soccer jersey.
She Shares Her Dad's Love For Books
Although she might not be able to read just yet, Felicity clearly shares her dad's intense love of books. "She shares her daddy's love for good bookstores," Jinger wrote on Instagram.
She's A Foodie
Whether she's chowing down on Chinese food or scouring the bread aisle, Felicity appears to be a very enthralled with food and trying new dishes. "Felicity was all about the veggie fried rice," Jinger once revealed.
She Has A Lot Of Personality
She's A Seasoned Traveler
She Loves Spending Time With Her Cousins
How could she not love spending time with her cousins when they are so close in age?
She's A Daddy's Girl
She's Always Happy
She Has Some Big Shoes To Fill
She Loves The Water
She Loves A Sweet Treat
She's Good At Making Friends
Even making friends come easy to her. Jeremy shared on Instagram that Felicity is quite friendly with the Counting On film crew.