Between Jessa giving birth to her daughter Ivy and Lauren and Josiah welcoming their own baby girl, the Duggar family experienced quite the baby boom in 2019. But that number sounds minute when you compare it to how many Duggars have been born in the last decade. With 2020 around the corner, now seems as good a time as any to look back at just how many Duggar have joined TLC's ever-expanding brood.

There have been a total of 18 Duggar kids, grandchildren, and cousins born between 2009 and 2019, which is almost as many kids that make up the immediate Duggar family that rose to fame on 19 Kids & Counting and then Counting On.

This past year brought a lot more babies into the family; in fact, five Duggars were pregnant at the same time earlier this year. And during a recent episode of Counting On, family matriarch Michelle Duggar predicted more babies are on the way. "It's a good start, but the more children that are married, I wouldn't be surprised if there could be like, 12 grand babies in one year," Michelle said. "This is only just the beginning."

There's already one baby set to make her debut in 2020 as Abbie and John-David's first child is due in January. With the new year and a new decade just days away, it'll be fascinating to see how this family grows. Until then, though, let's have a look back at how many Duggar kids have been born over the past 10 years.

1. Mackynzie Reneé Duggar (2009) Josh Duggar, the oldest Duggar child, and his wife Anna welcomed the family's first grandchild, Mackynzie Reneé, on Oct. 9, 2009.

2. Josie Brooklyn Duggar (2009) Josie, the youngest and final Duggar child born to Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, was born on Dec. 10, 2009. Josie is two months younger than her niece, Mackynzie, and celebrated her 10th birthday this year. "Josie is full of laughter and spunk, and keeps us young!" Michelle wrote about her daughter on Instagram.

3. Michael James Duggar (2011) Josh and Anna's second child and first son, Michael James Duggar, was born on June 15, 2011, just two years after his older sister, Mackynzie.

4. Marcus Anthony Duggar (2013) Josh and Anna's third child wasn't too far behind. Marcus Anthony Duggar was born on June 2, 2013, almost exactly two years after his older sister.

6. Meredith Grace Duggar (2015) Josh and Anna welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Meredith Grace, on July 16, 2015.

7. Spurgeon Elliot Seewald (2015) Jessa Duggar and husband, Ben Seewald, welcomed their first child, Spurgeon, on Nov. 5, 2015. Spurgeon is now 4 years old and Jessa has described him as "fun and engaging." "He loves being Mommy's big helper, lending a hand whenever he can," Jessa wrote on Instagram. "He's a good big brother."

8. Henry Wilberforce Seewald (2017) Spurgeon became a big brother on Feb. 6, 2017 when Jessa gave birth to her second child, Henry Willberforce Seewald.

10. Mason Garrett Duggar (2017) Anna and Josh welcomed their fourth child and youngest son, Mason Garrett Duggar, on Sept. 12, 2017.

11. Gideon Martyn Forsyth (2018) Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their first child together, a son named Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23, 2018.

12. Garrett David Duggar (2018) Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra welcomed their first child together on June 8, 2018.

13. Felicity Nicole Vuolo (2018) Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo broke the streak of boy Duggar babies when they welcomed their daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, on July 19, 2018.

14. Ivy Jane Seewald (2019) Jinger's older sister, Jessa, gave birth to her third child and first daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, on May 26, 2019.