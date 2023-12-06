Joanna Gaines Shares Easy "Design Hack" For When Kids Leave A Few Holes In The Wall

Joanna Gaines knows how to think on her feet and get creative, both as a designer and as a mom of five. So when one of her kids recently tried to drill a hole in a wall and went a bit haywire, she came up with a very simple “design hack” that really anyone can do. And we appreciate her for it.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram on Monday to share a short video of a recent renovation attempt one of her kids made. The resourceful mom, who shares 18-year-old Drake, 17-year-old Ella, 15-year-old Duke, 13-year-old Emmie, and 5-year-old Crew with husband Chip Gaines, showed a damaged (and obviously shiplapped) wall with several screw holes.

“When one of your children drill like 9 too many screws in the wall, here’s a design hack: just cover it w/ a cute pic,” Gaines wrote, demonstrating by hanging a retro black-and-white photo over the holes. Which, yes this is exactly what any of us would do, but it’s just so satisfying to see design guru Joanna Gaines do the same thing.

Even her youngest son Crew could be heard in the background announcing, “And... now look now!” like he was hosting his own design show. Which we could absolutely see happening one day, since he is already a fan of decorating his own bedroom for the holidays.

Considering both of their parents are leaders in the renovation and design industry, it would make sense that their kids would know a thing or two about getting work done around the house (a few spare screws notwithstanding, of course). In fact, the Magnolia founder spoke to People recently about the possibility of her kids joining her in the family business one day. “Obviously at some point it’d be so fun to have one or two of our kids work with us, but that’s definitely not what we’re saying out loud to them,” the mom of five told the outlet, adding, “Chip is really good at saying, ‘You need your own identity. When you’re finished with college, go do some stuff on your own. Learn some stuff. And then if you want to come back years later and teach us, we’re here.’”

One thing they’ll learn from their parents; there’s not much in life a simple “design hack” can’t fix.