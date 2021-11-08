Joanna Gaines Put Her Christmas Tree Up, So We Can Too

When does the Christmas season really begin? This is the question that comes up pretty much every single year. Do you decorate before Thanksgiving? Do you wait until the first day of December? I say we look to Joanna Gaines, who has already decorated her Christmas tree, with the help of her son Crew, because there was a chill in the air. We trusted her about the beauty of shiplap after all, why not trust her with this, the most important of decisions, too?

Gaines and her husband Chip live in Waco, Texas with their five kids; 16-year-old son Drake, 15-year-old daughter Emmie Kay, 13-year-old son Duke, 11-year-old daughter Ella, and 3-year-old son Crew. The busy mom is a well-known fan of Christmas, so she took full advantage during a recent cold snap to get the holiday season started by putting up a very special tree in her house. A Christmas tree just for her youngest son Crew, who looked awfully excited about the whole thing.

“It was 54 degrees today so...#CrewsTree” Gaines wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, and it looks like we can all get our holidays started now that we’ve gotten the sign from Joanna Gaines herself.

Joanna Gaines is already decorating for Christmas.

Several of Gaines’ fans took the hint on Instagram, “I feel like this is permission for me to put my tree up early…. Anyone else? Lol,” wrote one while another added, “I was thinking on putting up my Christmas tree today too and this confirms that I should.”

The Magnolia founder has a history of being a big Christmas fan ready to decorate as soon as possible. In 2019 , she had her Christmas tree up before Thanksgiving, although it should be noted that there is a caveat with her Christmas trees. She always puts up more than one, which is kind of genius because that way she can sort of parcel out the holiday decorating over many weeks. There is the big tree for their main living space, and then there is the family tree. That’s the tree the whole family decorates with special ornaments the kids have collected for years, and it’s also the tree that gets Gaines a bit nostalgic when it goes up. “This tree is full of firsts for each of us, many meaningful ornaments, and lots of handmade who knows what. It's my favorite and I treasure this time every year,” she wrote in 2018.

Now it seems there is a third tree. Crew’s tree. As the youngest member of the family, Crew getting his own tree seems like a fun idea. A time for him to bond with his mom and start creating those Christmas memories now that he’s three years old and big enough to take part. At the beginning of November during a cold snap in Texas, no less.