Welcoming a new baby after several years is bound to bring on a whole lot of change for any family, and the Gaines family is no different. The arrival of their fifth child, baby son Crew Gaines, has been a beautiful blessing to the family. But that doesn't mean Crew's mom doesn't get a little worried sometimes that the inevitable changes might be difficult for the older kids. Case in point: Joanna Gaines was worried about her kids on Christmas, and it will make so much sense to every mom of multiple kids.

The former star of Fixer Upper and her husband Chip Gaines are parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, Emmie, 8, as well as baby Crew. And as anyone might well expect, the family is really, really into celebrating Christmas. Like, more than one gorgeous, real tree in several rooms of their farmhouse in Waco, Texas kind of into it. As Joanna shared on her Magnolia blog on Friday, it was actually a change to their Christmas tree tradition that spurred on her worry over the older kids feeling a bit out of sorts this holiday season. Because Crew's arrival meant a bit of a room shift at the farmhouse.

The tree in question is the Gaines "family" Christmas tree, the one perhaps dearest to the family's hearts because it's decorated with personalized ornaments collected (along with memories) over 15 years together as a family. As Joanna wrote on her blog, according to People:

Every Christmas when it’s time to decorate this tree, the kids can’t wait to hang up their personal collections, as well as any handmade ornaments they’ve made throughout the year.

The lovely tradition of focusing on personalized ornaments was initially started by Chip Gaines' mom, who gave the family a special decoration for their tree every year at Thanksgiving. The entire family has grown a pretty serious collection, and have been decorating a 13 foot tree in the family den every year.

Until this year, when said den became Crew's little nursery after the baby was born in June.

As Joanna wrote on her blog:

I thought about every possible room it could go in, and the only place where there was an open spot was the master bedroom. In years past, I would have never thought to put a Christmas tree this adorned in my bedroom, but given the circumstances, it played out just the way it was supposed to.

Despite the fact that the whole brood has been hanging out in the master bedroom for movie nights recently, Joanna was concerned that the kids would miss the old ways, and was happy to discover the kids were ready to roll with the change:

Truthfully, I was nervous the kids might be sad that things would look a little different this year. I even asked them if we should combine the two trees into one for next year, but they all said they love it just the way it turned out. I love how Crew has given us all fresh eyes to see the wonder in our yearly traditions.

Because change isn't always the worst thing in the world, especially if change brings you a delicious little baby to hang out with for Christmas.

After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.