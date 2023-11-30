Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Having "Extreme Anxiety" During Pregnancy With Twins

Kailyn Lowry’s family is growing by two more in just a few short months and the Teen Mom alum is overwhelmed with emotions. In a recent TikTok, Lowry admitted that she’s been experiencing “extreme anxiety” during her pregnancy with her twins, a little boy and girl she’s expecting with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, and moms are applauding her vulnerability.

In a TikTok video filmed from her car on Nov. 29, Lowry, 31, shared that she’d just finished her 20-week anatomy scan and was understandably relieved to find out both of her babies are doing fine. “We are just leaving the 20-week anatomy scan for the twins and I cried coming out,” Lowry said. “Just because [the] doctor came in to say that everything was fine, they looked great and it was just a relief. I just started crying because I feel like... You just never know.”

“I have had extreme anxiety for this pregnancy and I think it doesn’t really get talked about,” she went on to say. “Like what are the chances of having healthy babies? You know this is my tenth pregnancy and having twins, high risk, I am considered obese. There’s just a lot of factors. I’m older now. It’s just a relief that at 20 weeks everything looks OK.”

In the caption of her TikTok, Lowry asked her followers if they’ve also experienced “anxiety specifically during pregnancy” and how they managed. Many moms jumped to the comments to assure her that she was not alone.

“Oh yea with twins anxiety is through the roof. I had my twins at 32 I was always stressed,” one mom commented on her video.

“Identical twin mom here. The pregnancy is def different than my singleton babies. I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop,” another said, which Lowry commented on, “This!”

Another commented, “I just had mine and I was nervous the whole time, my 6th pregnancy and I’m consider high risk too. Glad everything is okay.”

“Your vulnerability is inspirational,” one more wrote. “Congratulations, Mama!”

In addition to the twins she’s currently expecting, Lowry is also mom to 13-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, 6-year-old son Creed, 3-year-old son Lux with ex Chris Lopez, and a son named Rio, whom she and Scott welcomed in late 2022. Once her twins are born, Lowry will be a mom of seven.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anxiety during pregnancy is common. Several factors including hormonal changes, trauma of past pregnancy loss, financial worries, and difficulty sleeping can all affect expectant parents during pregnancy, Harvard Medical School explains.

Lowry previously shared on her podcast Coffee Convos that she’s experienced “multiple miscarriages” and said that it took time for her to feel “okay” to have another baby. “I went through a period where I’m like ‘I’m never having any more kids. I’m just going to be done, I guess. It’s not for me,’” she said in 2018. “After I had time to grieve, I felt like, ‘Okay, now I’m in a place where if it happens it’s meant to be and if not then it’s not. And then Lux came along!”

Now with two little ones on the way, and Lowry’s first daughter, her entire family is bursting with excitement. During her gender reveal for the twins, Lowry’s son Lux screamed “It’s a girl! It’s a girl! Yeah!” and her son Lincoln hugged his mom’s pregnant belly as he cried happy tears. As Lowry said on her TikTok, there’s “a lot emotions” going on right now.