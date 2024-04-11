Kailyn Lowry Educates Her Sons About Periods & Shares How They Help Her In A Pinch

Kailyn Lowry wants to raise her sons to be comfortable talking about periods. Even more than that, she wants her sons to be able to give her a hand by grabbing the period products she needs in a pinch. In a recent TikTok, the mom of seven shared why she thinks it’s important for parents to talk to their sons about periods. And she’s 100% right.

The Teen Mom 2 star is currently on a holiday with four of her sons: 14-year-old Isaac who she shares with ex Joe Rivera; 10-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed, both of whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez. While on her own with her four older boys, she got her period. And it made her think about the importance of informing her sons about periods.

“Talk to your sons about periods because we’re on vacation and I just unexpectedly got my period,” Lowry in a new TikTok video. “Now normally I wouldn’t freak out about this, but I have four of my boys with me by myself.”

She went on to explain that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and has irregular periods, which might mean that she would need her sons to help her out. “So thankfully, they know what to look for if I were to have a little Aunt Flow emergency, Isaac or Lincoln could go to the store for me and grab something.”

Lowry, who also shares 1-year-old son Rio and baby twins Verse and Valley with boyfriend Elijah Scott, said she thinks it’s important for her sons to be comfortable discussing periods. Or even doing a leak check if needed. “In the event we were out and about, I would have no shame asking my oldest son to check me,” the busy mom explained. “Because sometimes you just don’t know if you leak through things.”

Fortunately for Lowry, she happened to pack some period essentials for her trip since she has irregular periods. But the main takeaway she wanted to share with her followers was to “teach boys” about menstruation. Something many of her followers were already incorporating in their lives. “Yes!! I have 3 boys as well the oldest being 16 had his birthday party with some friends and says ‘mom can we put some tampons and pads in the spare bathroom as so and so might need it’ it’s natural,” wrote one follower, while another added, “my boys are 4 & 6 and know about periods. I also have pcos and bleed heavy!”

Fellow mom of boys Jessica Biel is in absolute agreement. She recently wrote a book called A Kids’ Book About Periods in an effort to demystify periods for kids of all ages. Boys and girls. And this is a new era we can get behind.