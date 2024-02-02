Kailyn Lowry Shared A Precious Video Of Her Newborn Daughter In The NICU

Kailyn Lowry welcomed twins in December, a baby boy and baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Because the babies were born five weeks ahead of their due date, the Teen Mom OG star has been spending time bonding with her sixth and seventh children in the NICU. And she recently took to TikTok to share an emotional video of her spending time with her newborn daughter, the only little girl in the family.

Lowry gave birth to her son and daughter via a C-section, she explained on an episode of her Barely Famous podcast in January. The mom of seven — who is also raising older children, Isaac, 14; Lincoln, 10; Lux, 6; Creed, 3; and Rio, 14 months — admitted she was unprepared for the emergency C-section, which was performed after learning one of her babies was in breech position. She explained on her podcast that the C-section gave her “PTSD” because there were “so many people there,” eventually concluding that she “hated every minute of it— wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

Now that her babies are here, Lowry is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at some special moments with her daughter, or “Baby B” as she has been calling her since she is the younger of the twins. “A glimpse of our NICU journey,” Lowry wrote on her TikTok video. “I’m sending so much love to all the NICU babies and families. I know there are so many that have gone through far more than we did… I see you.”

Lowry cuddles her daughter, who has a full head of dark hair, which she adorned with a tiny pink bow, as she keeps an eye on the monitors surrounding her premature baby.

The mom of two opened up on her Barely Famous podcast last week about her daughter’s health struggles. “I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle,” she explained at the time in a conversation with boyfriend Elijah Scott. “And that was really difficult because I'm looking at him [Baby A], and I'm seeing he's in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he's taking a bottle, and he's having no issue with that. And then she was just sleeping all the time.”

Lowry has not shared how her twins are faring now or whether they have come home from the NICU at this point, but hopefully they are both thriving and ready to join the rest of the family.