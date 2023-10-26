Kaley Cuoco is about to enjoy her first Halloween with her 6-month-old daughter Matilda, and she is truly pulling out all the stops. Like, really pulling out all the stops. To the tune of getting her little girl 10 Halloween costumes so they can do a spooky season fashion show.

Cuoco, who shares baby girl Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, admitted in an interview with Extra that, while her daughter might be too young to trick-or-treat this year, she’s still going all out with the costumes. “I bought her 10 costumes, and we’re going to do a fashion show,” Cuoco told the outlet. “I said, ‘Halloween for a 6-month old is for us, not for her.’ She’s going to have to deal with the costume changes, the itchiness, the claustrophobia just for the photo, and then everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Those costumes, which Cuoco’s Instagram followers will presumably going to get to see if there’s a photo shoot involved, includes at least one unusual pick. “I did get her the Michelin Man. I’m not gonna lie. I’m really the most excited about that picture. Which she already kind of has all the rolls. This will be quite special.”

While 10 Halloween costumes might sound like a lot, little Matilda is already pretty comfortable with being dressed up by her parents. Particularly during football season. “We are a football household… I love the Rams, obvi,” she told Extra. “Tom loves the Giants, obvi… We love both teams now and I apparently love the Chiefs because I now tune into see what Taylor [Swift]’s gonna be wearing so I have joined the masses… happy to see it.”

The Flight Attendant star is clearly loving every aspect of motherhood, even if it does come with some injuries. Cuoco recently shared that she developed carpal tunnel syndrome from constantly carrying her daughter around. Or potentially from all of those costume changes, who can really know for sure.

All we know is that little Matilda needs to brace herself for an event this Halloween akin to a baby fashion show. She’ll be in and out of costumes, be dressed as the Michelin Man for at least a few minutes, and will have the photos to show for it. Which is something, I guess, because she’s not even old enough to get candy out of her costume changes.