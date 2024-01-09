Kaley Cuoco Wants “Justice For Babies” After Rough First Flight With Daughter Matilda

Flying with kids is always a challenge, and that first time flying can be a real doozy. Especially if you’re flying with a baby who is too young to understand what’s happening all of the sudden. Just ask Kaley Cuoco, who took her 9-month-old daughter Matilda on her very first flight over the holidays and had a heck of a time dealing with everything.

Cuoco, who welcomed Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey last April, spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show on Monday about her recent trip with her family over Thanksgiving. A trip that included a flight during what is arguably the busiest travel season of the year. The new mom figured it would be best to try to get Matilda to sleep on the plane, and therein the adventure began.

“I was so terrified,” the Big Bang Theory star admitted during the interview. “So I thought, ‘What do we do? We have to bring her sound machine on the plane.’ It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to.”

“So she’s crying. It was hard,” Cuoco continued. “She finally falls asleep and she’s on Tom and the sound machine is on and we were finally like [sighs].”

Unfortunately for the couple, not everyone on the flight loved having the sound machine on. Someone asked the flight attendant to tell them to turn it off. They were both outraged, but turned off the machine as asked.

“We were so angry,” Cuoco said. “So then we landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up and she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile.’” She then joked that she “could have thrown that woman off the plane,” and spoke out about how difficult it is for parents flying with babies.

“You see all these things on social media where people are really, truly getting mad at these babies,” Cuoco added. “Like, justice for babies! This is ridiculous. Leave them alone!” Her comments got a big cheer from the audience.

There has been a push in recent years towards creating adults-only zones on planes, and Cuoco’s right about the social media posts where people get angry about babies on flights. Perhaps if everyone could just have a little empathy, it would make flying easier. For babies, for toddler, and even for women who don’t like sound machines.