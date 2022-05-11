The royal kids might want to start thinking about sharing their toys, because Kate Middleton is at it with her baby brooding again. This time around, the Duchess of Cambridge was melting over a sweet little baby in Scotland and her husband the Duke of Cambridge was pulling out his absolute favorite dad joke about having more babies. Because if people laughed the first time they’ll probably laugh every time, that’s the way it works, right?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in Scotland as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The couple, who share 8-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, were visiting St. John’s Primary School where students are learning empathy by observing little babies. In this case 10-month-old baby Saul. Before Middleton even had a chance to bond with baby Saul, Prince William was asking staff to “Get my wife out of here before she starts getting broody,” as reported by People.

I’m happy to report that no one got her out of there and within minutes little Saul was cuddled in the duchess’ lap, content to enjoy her potential broodiness and perhaps, maybe inspiring a fourth royal baby with his cuteness. I should point out that in Middleton’s case, broody is being used as a wish to have another baby and not a tendency to be sort of morose and thoughtful.

This is, of course, not remotely the first time the mom of three has admitted she gets broody around babies. During a visit to Denmark Middleton said, “It makes me very broody” to be around babies. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.’” And in 2019, she said much the same thing during a visit to Ireland when she met a little boy, “He's a very sweet little boy. It makes me very broody. I think William might be slightly worried.”

Apparently her husband has now made the decision to cut her off at the pass and try to keep her away from babies if possible, although he does seem to think he’s getting some good comedic mileage out of the same running joke. In January, he told a crowd of royal fans “don’t give my wife any more ideas” when they all went “aww” at the sight of Middleton holding a baby girl. Because he got a laugh, perhaps, he went on to add to Middleton, “Don’t take her with you.”

I’m just saying. It wouldn’t be terribly surprising if we hear about Middleton’s broodiness again sometime soon...