Kate Middelton is an aunt once again! For the fourth time, in fact. The Princess of Wales’ younger brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first child together about three months after the couple announced they were expecting. While not much is known about the newest Middleton baby right now, we do know that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis officially have a new little cousin.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Oct. 26, the new parents can be seen pushing their newborn in a stroller in Notting Hill, confirming the arrival of their first child. Both are sipping on to-go cups of coffee as James, 36, pushes the stroller down the sidewalk. Notably missing from the paparazzi photos are James’ beloved dogs who are often the stars of his Instagram posts.

James announced that the couple were expecting back in July in a sweet Instagram post featuring their dog Mabel kissing Thevenet’s bump. “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” the new dad wrote on Instagram over the summer. “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️.”

Not only do George, Charlotte, and Louis have a new cousin, Carole and Michael Middleton are also grandparents once again. In addition to Kate’s three children with Prince William, the princess’ sister Pippa Middleton also has three children — Arthur, 5, Grace, 2, and Rose, 1 — with her husband James Matthews. Between Kate, James, and Pippa, the Middletons now have seven grandchildren.

James and Alizee, who works in finance, tied the knot in September 2021 in France. “Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. The new parents recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, which James posted about Instagram as well. “Happy Anniversary my darling ❤️ Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come…,” he captioned photos of him and his pregnant wife on a boat.

James hasn’t posted about the arrival of their precious little addition yet, so it’s no surprise he hasn’t updated his Instagram bio either. It currently reads, “🐾 Dog Dad to Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala & Isla.”