Kate Middleton Talked About Baby Lilibet & Fed Some Rabbits While Meeting Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden and the Duchess of Cambridge met on Friday for the first time ever. The two women bonded over their shared passion for early childhood education, fed some pet rabbits at a school, and even had a brief chat with reporters about a certain new royal baby named Lilibet. The world is somehow righting itself again, can’t you feel it?

Kate Middleton joined Biden for a visit to Cornwall to meet the 4 and 5-year-old students at Conor Downs Academy. As a lifelong educator who made history as the first first lady to keep her job in the White House, a visit to a school makes perfect sense for Biden as she and the president are in the United Kingdom for the G7 summit. And, of course, Middleton’s own dedication to early childhood education is well-documented. She was instrumental in creating the “5 Big Questions On The Under Fives” survey across the United Kingdom, where she hoped to bridge any gaps in those all-important early years for children across all socio-economic backgrounds.

Obviously, these two moms are meant to be friends. And certainly they seemed remarkably at ease with each other during their visit, laughing and talking and even wearing complimentary shades of pink. And dealing with potentially awkward questions from the press with grace and style.

One reporter asked the Duchess of Cambridge about her brand new niece, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was born one week ago. “I wish her all the very best,” Middleton responded when asked if she has any wishes for her niece, per Elle. “I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

Kate Middleton was asked about Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with Lilibet and their 2-year-old son Archie in California, thousands of miles away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Difficult for visits, of course, but nice to think they might see each other soon.

As for Biden and Middleton, they were having the time of their lives at the school. Bringing carrots to the class bunnies. Discussing children’s books like Greta and the Giants, which they both recognized when the students were reading it. And shrugging off questions about potentially uncomfortable family dynamics. Something both women understand all too well.