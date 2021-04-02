Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the late Princess Diana are style icons in their own right. Prince William’s mom rocked some pretty amazing looks in the ‘80s, and his wife has also been a source of style inspiration. But it seems as though that Kate Middleton got some inspiration from Princess Diana herself for an outfit she wore in a new photo.

In addition to being the Duchess of Cambridge and a hobbyist photographer, Middleton is about to be a published author. Her passion project, the “Hold Still” photo campaign, which encouraged people to document their lives during the pandemic, is being published as a coffee table book. Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation In 2020 will include 100 photos taken by people across the United Kingdom, including a introduction written by Middleton, and a brand new photo of her.

This photo, shared to Kensington Palace’s Instagram account, shows Middleton smiling while holding a camera and wearing a bright red sweater, layered over a white shirt with a ruffled collar, or a piecrust collar, peeking out. These high-neck blouses are called that because they resemble how a piecrust looks peeking out over the top of the pie pan. The trend was pretty popular in the ‘80s, according to Who What Wear, and made famous by one of the most popular fashion icons at the time, Princess Diana.

It’s a sweet yet subtle nod to her late-mother-in-law, as People pointed out, that proves that some fashion staples will always be timeless, even if not every trend from the ‘80s has stood the test of time.

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

It’s photographs like this one of Princess Diana that holds on to memories and creates a moment in time to look back on. This, in some ways, is what Middleton was trying to accomplish through Hold Still. “I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing — to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic,” Middleton wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The net proceeds from the sale of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 will be equally split to two organizations — the National Portrait Gallery and mental health charity, Mind. You can pre-order a copy of the coffee table book on Amazon or through the National Portrait Gallery’s website.