Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Could Be Given A Significant Royal Role

As Kate Middleton is currently undergoing cancer treatment, the mom of three has been unable to take part in royal engagements. Her husband Prince William continues perform his royal duties as the heir to the throne and his family is reportedly looking to the future. While the Princess of Wales has long been known for being relatively independent as a royal, her future role as Queen Consort will come with a whole host of new duties and responsibilities. Which is perhaps why she is reportedly considering the possibility of bringing her sister Pippa Middleton on as a lady-in-waiting, a historic role that Middleton has officially assigned to anyone just yet.

Whenever Prince William takes over the throne from his fathr King Charles, Middleton’s role as Queen will bring on new challenges. “When Catherine becomes Queen, the levels of tours, the levels of letters, the level of receptions, will still require this assistance. So I think she will have to appoint some ladies-in-waiting,” royal historian Kate Williams explained on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: Back in Time, per In Style.

Ladies-in-waiting have historically served as companions and support systems to the monarch, per Brittanica. In the past, these women helped dress the monarch and aided in her personal hygiene, but this role in modern day Britain would really look more like a close friend and ally. So Middleton’s sister Pippa, who served as her maid-of-honor at her wedding and is also a mother of three, would be an obvious choice.

“I think traditionally, we might expect Catherine to appoint her sister Pippa, because Catherine is so famously close to her family,” Williams added. “She doesn’t have companions because she’s so close to her mother and her sister. I think we might possibly expect that Pippa might be someone she might appoint.”

Pippa Middleton could be a lady-in-waiting. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Middleton herself has not shared any details about whether or not she will be appointing ladies-in-waiting, she would most certainly benefit from some support. The mom of three has been staying out of the public eye in the weeks since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, and her family (in particular her mom Carole Middleton) has reportedly been staying close by her side to help her.

If a lady-in-waiting position is in her future, who would fit the bill better than her sister? No one.