Kate Middleton's Kids Picked A "Carefree" Photo Of Their Mom For Her Birthday Portrait

When it came time for the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate turning 40 over the weekend, of course her three kids were part of the festivities. Even when it came time for the future Queen Consort to pose for her official portrait. Kate Middleton’s three children with Prince William helped their mom pick out her birthday photo, and the one they chose really gives some sweet insight into the way they see their mom.

Royal photographer Paolo Roversi told People that 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis had some input in choosing one of the three official portraits the royal family released for their mom’s 40th birthday. The photos will be on display at three separate locations of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Middleton is patron, as part of the “Coming Home” collection in 2023. Each photo features a different look; one sees her in a glamorous one-shouldered red dress while two other black-and-white portraits see Middleton wearing filmy white dresses. According to Roversi, Middleton’s family chose the close-up black-and-white photo where “a carefree girl returns,” per Corriere Della Sera.

Which perhaps a whole lot about how her three kids see their mom. A carefree girl loving her life, spending time outdoors with her family. That pretty much seems to sum it up for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Middleton’s birthday weekend was reportedly spent hanging out with her kids at the family country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk County, which makes sense because this is apparently her favorite way to spend her time. A friend of Middleton’s shared in 2021 that “Catherine isn't one for lots of fuss or big parties — being with William and the children is her favorite way of spending her birthday,” noting that her kids picked flowers for her and threw her a little tea party to honor their mom on her big day.

The three Cambridge kids are pretty great at celebrating their mom on big occasions. They even baked her a cake for Mother’s Day in 2021, decorating it beautifully and everything.

No wonder Kate Middleton looks like a carefree girl in her birthday portrait. She is surrounded by people who love her. Especially her three kids.