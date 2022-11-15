Kate Winslet & Her Daughter Mia Threapleton Star In An Upcoming Family Drama Together

Kate Winslet’s 22-year-old daughter Mia Threapleton has been quietly building her career as an actress for the past two years. Developing her craft separately from her Oscar-winning mom in an effort to exert her own sense of independence. And now the two are ready to be on screen together. Winslet and her daughter both star in the upcoming UK feature-length film I Am Ruth, and if the trailer is anything to go by, Threapleton has inherited her mom’s powerful screen presence.

Winslet’s daughter Mia, who she shares with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, stars as Freya, a young woman struggling to deal with the constant pressure of social media, in Channel 4’s I Am Ruth. The trailer for the film sees Winslet as Ruth trying desperately to reach her daughter as she seemingly spirals further and further out of control, slamming doors and screaming at her mother that she’s “sorry that I’m not perfect.” Ruth decides to bring Freya to a counselor, and even more distressing for Freya, she takes away her phone. “It’s what’s making you ill,” she explains as her daughter cries and the rest of the family tries to come to terms with her illness.

Winslet worked with filmmaker Dominic Savage, who has created the award-winning I Am series for Channel 4 centered around women-driven storylines. The two wanted to create an “honest and authentic portrayal of a mother and daughter’s increasingly strained relationship.”

“Winslet stars as Ruth, a loving and concerned mother who witnesses her teenage daughter Freya (Mia Threapleton) retreating into herself as she becomes more and more consumed by the pressures of social media,” the film’s synopsis reads. It’s an issue that has concerned Winslet for some time, so much so that she banned her kids from using social media when they were younger.

This is not Threapleton’s first kick at the acting can. The young actress starred in the 2020 film Shadows and the 2022 television series Dangerous Liaisons, and is currently filming a new series. Winslet opened up about how important it was for her daughter to find roles on her own steam, telling People in 2020, “What's great for her is she has a different surname so she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn't know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem, of course.”

Mia is not the only child of Winslet’s to want to go into the family business. The Mare of Easttown’s youngest child, 9-year-old son Bear, told her in 2021 he “wants to be an actress” like his mom.

Perhaps there’s a family dynasty in the making here. Now all that needs to happen is for Winslet’s 19-year-old son Joe to join in, and that’s the whole family in one business.