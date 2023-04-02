Kathryn Hahn has been acting for decades, but in recent years she’s really made a name for herself as a sort of realistic, perfectly imperfect mom. The wisecracking mom who isn’t too concerned about propriety in both of the Bad Moms movies, a single mom trying to figure things out with her kids in the super creepy 2015 horror movie The Visit, a writing mom going through a divorce in the new series Tiny Beautiful Things. Hahn is so good at her job, it would be easy to believe that she is these roles. But instead, she actually has a pretty normal life with her husband and two kids at home.

Hahn met her husband, Ethan Sandler, more than two decades ago.

In 1992, when Hahn was a student at Northwestern University, she met fellow student and actor Ethan Sandler. The two started dating soon after they met and eventually moved to New York City together in 1995 where they lived in a tiny apartment as they dipped their toes in the world of acting. It was a time Hahn remembered in an interview with Northwestern magazine with great fondness. “It was the best time,” she said in 2021. “I loved it. Everything about it. It was pretty heinous, but we were so young that we just didn't know.”

They married in 2002.

After a full decade together, Hahn and Sandler married in 2002 and art really did imitate life. The couple both got their big breaks when they were cast on Crossing Jordan, a series that ran from 2001 to 2007. They were cast as love interests who eventually married, and Hahn’s pregnancy with her oldest child was even written into the series.

Kathryn Hahn as Lily Lebowski and her husband Ethan Sandler as ADA Jeffery Brandau in a 2005 episode of Crossing Jordan titled, “Judgement Day.” NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Their first child, son Leonard, was born in 2006.

The couple welcomed their son Leonard in October 2006, and one thing we know about him is that he was really into the tooth fairy. “My son, who’s almost 12, just lost his last [baby] tooth last week and had to remind me that the tooth fairy had not come,” Hahn told Good Morning America in 2018. “The tooth fairy left him 20 bucks because she felt a little guilty, maybe,” she added, explaining that she also left him a note on behalf of the tooth fairy that read, “‘Happy last tooth. That was fun. Love, the tooth fairy.’ And I was bawling because I was like, ‘That was fun. It was the last tooth and it’s over.’ Ugh, I can’t stand how fast it goes.”

Kathryn Hahn with her son Leonard in July 2016 in New York City. Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

Hahn’s son Leonard thinks Wandavision is “a little cool.”

Now that Leonard is a teenager, Hahn told People that he thinks her role in Wandavision is “a little cool” but won’t admit it outright. “He’s a teenager,” she said in 2021. “No one can really admit to their mom that they’re cool, which I understand and respect, but they definitely were a little bit, I would just say, suspiciously nicer to me these days. So I feel like I’m going to take that as a huge compliment. They’re definitely proud for sure.”

Their second child, daughter Mae, was born in 2009.

Hahn became a mom of two with the arrival of daughter Mae in 2009. It seems as though Mae might have picked up on some of her mom’s flair for the dramatic, as she was already cussing by the time she was 7 years old. “Oh my God. My daughter said her first proper swear word. That was a milestone in our house,” Hahn told People in 2016. “It was not a good one, but it was used correctly. It was used as an adverb and there was a big old 'ing' on the end. Okay, alright, at least it’s grammatically correct.”

Kathryn Hahn with her daughter Mae in Los Angeles in May 2015. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wandavision made her think about her kids growing up.

Hahn told Romper in 2021 that Wandavision was poignant for her as a mom. “It hit me when we had our read-through for the finale that the whole show was kind of an allegory for parenthood. That the hex that she was creating was like trying to hold onto your children when it’s like, it’s impossible,” she said. “It just made me want to cry, that idea that you have to let them go. That was one thing Wanda’s powers didn’t have control over: They were going to grow up. They needed to learn about grief, they needed to learn about dying. There were certain things she wasn’t in control of, as powerful as she was. That was really, really moving to me.”

Hahn’s two kids are officially teenagers now.

Now that Leonard, 16, and Mae, 13, are teenagers, Hahn told The Cut that they just don’t come on the road with her as much anymore. “They would come with me everywhere when they were little. … And then what happens is their social life becomes very important and missing a day or two of school becomes really tragic,” she told the publication. “And so I would have to go solo and then travel back and forth myself. And, I mean, there is really nothing more depressing than being in a foreign grocery store without your kid and just getting stuff for yourself.”

Such is the life of parenting with teenagers. “It goes so fast,” Hahn told Romper in 2021. And she’s not wrong about that.